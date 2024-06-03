Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD draws support from a softer USD

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling looks at 1.2800 in US data-packed week
The Pound Sterling (GBP) tested 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) this week, as the GBP/USD pair hit a new two-month high before sellers jumped back into the game.
GBP/USD set off the week on a bullish note, extending the previous week’s rebound amid US and UK market holidays on Monday. Thin trading helped the pair stay afloat as the Pound Sterling continued to capitalize on the hot UK inflation data, which revived expectations about a delay in the Bank of England's (BoE) policy pivot. Read more...
GBP/USD consolidates around mid-1.2700s, downside seems cushioned amid softer USD
The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow band, around mid-1.2700s during the Asian session. The downside, meanwhile, remains cushioned in the wake of a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, weighed down by signs of easing inflationary pressures in the United States (US).
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) held steady at 2.7% on a yearly basis in April. Adding to this, the Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, matched consensus estimates and rose 2.8% on a yearly basis. The data should allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates later this year. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone seems to undermine the safe-haven USD, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.274
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2655
|Daily SMA50
|1.2585
|Daily SMA100
|1.2634
|Daily SMA200
|1.2542
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2766
|Previous Daily Low
|1.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2801
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2681
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2801
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2446
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2741
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2772
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2802
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
