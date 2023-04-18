Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Downside bias mitigated above 1.2475

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling tests important resistance after UK data

Following Monday's extended downward correction, GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced beyond 1.2400 early Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to show a convincing bullish shift in the short term.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate ticked up to 3.8% in February (3 months/YoY) from 3.7%. More importantly, wage inflation, as measure by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, stayed unchanged at 6.6% in the same period, surpassing the market expectation of 6.2%.

GBP/USD: Downside bias mitigated above 1.2475 – UOB

The selling bias in GBP/USD is expected to lose traction beyond 1.2475, note Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group.

24-hour view: "Yesterday, we were of the view that 'severely oversold decline in GBP could extend but a break of 1.2345 is unlikely'. In line with our expectations, GBP did not break 1.2345 as it dropped to 1.2353 before rebounding slightly to close at 1.2378 (-0.29%). Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved much. That said, there is scope for GBP to dip below 1.2345 before stabilization is likely. Today, the major support at 1.2275 is not expected to come under threat. The downside risk is intact as long as GBP stays below 1.2425 (minor resistance is at 1.2400)."

GBP/USD clings to stronger UK wage growth data-inspired gains, just below mid-1.2400s

The GBP/USD pair catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and stalls a two-day corrective decline from its highest level since June 2022, around the 1.2545 region touched last week. The pair sticks to its strong intraday gains, around the 1.2435-1.2440 area, through the first half of the European session and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to a one-week low set on Monday.

The British Pound strengthens across the board after the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported stronger-than-expected wage growth data from the UK, which will keep pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates further. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Average Earnings (including bonuses) rose 5.9% during the three months to February, while labor cost (excluding bonuses) came in at 6.6%, both beating consensus estimates.