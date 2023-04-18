Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Downside bias mitigated above 1.2475

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling tests important resistance after UK data
Following Monday's extended downward correction, GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and advanced beyond 1.2400 early Tuesday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to show a convincing bullish shift in the short term.
The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics revealed on Tuesday that the ILO Unemployment Rate ticked up to 3.8% in February (3 months/YoY) from 3.7%. More importantly, wage inflation, as measure by the Average Earnings Excluding Bonus, stayed unchanged at 6.6% in the same period, surpassing the market expectation of 6.2%. Read more ...
GBP/USD: Downside bias mitigated above 1.2475 – UOB
The selling bias in GBP/USD is expected to lose traction beyond 1.2475, note Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we were of the view that ‘severely oversold decline in GBP could extend but a break of 1.2345 is unlikely’. In line with our expectations, GBP did not break 1.2345 as it dropped to 1.2353 before rebounding slightly to close at 1.2378 (-0.29%). Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved much. That said, there is scope for GBP to dip below 1.2345 before stabilization is likely. Today, the major support at 1.2275 is not expected to come under threat. The downside risk is intact as long as GBP stays below 1.2425 (minor resistance is at 1.2400).” Read more ...
GBP/USD clings to stronger UK wage growth data-inspired gains, just below mid-1.2400s
The GBP/USD pair catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and stalls a two-day corrective decline from its highest level since June 2022, around the 1.2545 region touched last week. The pair sticks to its strong intraday gains, around the 1.2435-1.2440 area, through the first half of the European session and for now, seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to a one-week low set on Monday.
The British Pound strengthens across the board after the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported stronger-than-expected wage growth data from the UK, which will keep pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates further. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that Average Earnings (including bonuses) rose 5.9% during the three months to February, while labor cost (excluding bonuses) came in at 6.6%, both beating consensus estimates. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2445
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|1.2376
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2375
|Daily SMA50
|1.218
|Daily SMA100
|1.2186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1915
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2354
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2546
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2344
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2386
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.234
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2305
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2425
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2474
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.251
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
