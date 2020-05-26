Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD downed by Dom?

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 50-DMA
The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and snapped three consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback, albeit lacked any strong follow-through amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. Despite concerns about worsening US-China relations, the upbeat market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven demand against its British counterpart. However, expectations that the Bank of England might be eyeing the introduction of negative interest rates for the first time in history, coupled with persistent Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any strong positive move for the sterling. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Downed by Dom? Not so fast, pound propelled by positive developments
One rule for people at the top, another for all the rest – senior Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings has no regrets for violating the lockdown he contributed to devising. Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his aide and some Conservatives are worried that the PM is spending too much political capital on an unelected official. The scandal triggered the resignation of Douglas Ross, the Scotland minister, and may limit the government's power to convince the public of its its moves.
Nevertheless, the pound is moving higher amid the PM's announcement to gradually reopen shops in June. Relatively low COVID-19 statistics published on Monday also help, yet these are partially attributed to the "weekend effect"– data is not fully updated on non-working days. Read More...
GBP/USD spikes to 2-week tops, further beyond 1.2300 mark
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction since the early European session and rallied to near two-week tops, levels beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark.
Following a subdued/range-bound trading action through the early part of Tuesday's trading action, the pair caught some aggressive bids and broke through the 50-day SMA hurdle near the 1.2265-70 region. The strong intraday positive move was fueled by some aggressive US dollar selling. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2305
|Today Daily Change
|0.0115
|Today Daily Change %
|0.94
|Today daily open
|1.219
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2322
|Daily SMA50
|1.2272
|Daily SMA100
|1.2613
|Daily SMA200
|1.2666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2204
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2164
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2296
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2168
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2129
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2247
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid hopes for reopening and a weaker dollar.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
WTI consolidates below $34.50 amid Russia’s output cuts extension news
WTI (July futures on Nymex) was offered just above the 34.50 level in early European trading, now consolidating around the 34-mark following a brief drop to the 33.75 region.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.