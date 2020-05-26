Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD downed by Dom?

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls likely to wait for a sustained move beyond 50-DMA

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and snapped three consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback, albeit lacked any strong follow-through amid holiday-thinned liquidity conditions. Despite concerns about worsening US-China relations, the upbeat market mood undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven demand against its British counterpart. However, expectations that the Bank of England might be eyeing the introduction of negative interest rates for the first time in history, coupled with persistent Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on any strong positive move for the sterling. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Downed by Dom? Not so fast, pound propelled by positive developments

One rule for people at the top, another for all the rest – senior Downing Street adviser Dominic Cummings has no regrets for violating the lockdown he contributed to devising. Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed his aide and some Conservatives are worried that the PM is spending too much political capital on an unelected official. The scandal triggered the resignation of Douglas Ross, the Scotland minister, and may limit the government's power to convince the public of its its moves.

Nevertheless, the pound is moving higher amid the PM's announcement to gradually reopen shops in June. Relatively low COVID-19 statistics published on Monday also help, yet these are partially attributed to the "weekend effect"– data is not fully updated on non-working days. Read More...

GBP/USD spikes to 2-week tops, further beyond 1.2300 mark

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction since the early European session and rallied to near two-week tops, levels beyond the 1.2300 round-figure mark.

Following a subdued/range-bound trading action through the early part of Tuesday's trading action, the pair caught some aggressive bids and broke through the 50-day SMA hurdle near the 1.2265-70 region. The strong intraday positive move was fueled by some aggressive US dollar selling. Read More...