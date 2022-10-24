Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD double pattern confluence for bullish continuation

GBP/USD outlook: The downside remains vulnerable after short-lived advance
Cable started trading on Monday with a gap-higher, but gains were so far short-lived and stalled under last week’s high at 1.1439. Fresh optimism about a solution for deepening political crisis in Britain on expectations that Rishi Sunak will be next Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson retreated, inflated pound in early Monday, but fresh bulls lacked strength to break higher.
Daily studies are bearishly aligned as negative momentum rises but firmer signals are still needed. Filling today’s gap would add to negative near-term structure, with extension and close below 20DMA (1.1181) to generate bearish signal and make the downside more vulnerable for test of key supports at 1.1060/00 (Friday’s spike low/psychological). Read more ...
GBP/USD double pattern confluence for bullish continuation
The GBP/USD has shown 207 pips of the ATR for the last 14 days.It means that volatility is 2 times higher than before the crisis. There was a gap in early trading which we closed nicely as it was a common gap which was tradeable. The signal was given shortly after a strong bullish bounce.
Today we can spot 2 patterns which make a confluence. After the gap was closed the market showed a fake out move to the downside plus we can easily spot a pandemic pattern which should push the price to the upside. However due to the huge volatility in the GBP/USD cross we need to mention that the price movements can be characterized as nervous. 1.1340 is the entry zone but stops should be either 1.1295 or 1.1170. Target is 1.1500 and 1.1550 zone. Read more ...
GBP/USD flirts with daily low, around 1.1300 mark amid notable USD demand
The GBP/USD pair struggles to find acceptance above the 1.1400 mark on Monday and faces rejection near the 50-day SMA. The intraday descent drags spot prices to a fresh daily low during the early European session, though bulls manage to defend the 1.1300 round figure, at least for the time being.
Against the backdrop of the recent political turmoil in Britain, a bleak outlook for the UK economy continues to act as a headwind for the British pound. The worries were fueled by the disappointing release of the flash UK PMI prints, showing that business activity in both manufacturing and services sectors contracted at a faster pace in early October. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1309
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.115
|Daily SMA50
|1.1429
|Daily SMA100
|1.1784
|Daily SMA200
|1.2419
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1315
|Previous Daily Low
|1.106
|Previous Weekly High
|1.144
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1135
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.148
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1645
