Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD double pattern confluence for bullish continuation

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Join Telegram

GBP/USD outlook: The downside remains vulnerable after short-lived advance

Cable started trading on Monday with a gap-higher, but gains were so far short-lived and stalled under last week’s high at 1.1439. Fresh optimism about a solution for deepening political crisis in Britain on expectations that Rishi Sunak will be next Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson retreated, inflated pound in early Monday, but fresh bulls lacked strength to break higher.

Daily studies are bearishly aligned as negative momentum rises but firmer signals are still needed. Filling today’s gap would add to negative near-term structure, with extension and close below 20DMA (1.1181) to generate bearish signal and make the downside more vulnerable for test of key supports at 1.1060/00 (Friday’s spike low/psychological). Read more ...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD double pattern confluence for bullish continuation

The GBP/USD has shown 207 pips of the ATR for the last 14 days.It means that volatility is 2 times higher than before the crisis. There was a gap in early trading which we closed nicely as it was a common gap which was tradeable. The signal was given shortly after a strong bullish bounce.

Today we can spot 2 patterns which make a confluence. After the gap was closed the market showed a fake out move to the downside plus we can easily spot a pandemic pattern which should push the price to the upside. However due to the huge volatility in the GBP/USD cross we need to mention that the price movements can be characterized as nervous. 1.1340 is the entry zone but stops should be either 1.1295 or 1.1170. Target is 1.1500 and 1.1550 zone. Read more ...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD flirts with daily low, around 1.1300 mark amid notable USD demand

The GBP/USD pair struggles to find acceptance above the 1.1400 mark on Monday and faces rejection near the 50-day SMA. The intraday descent drags spot prices to a fresh daily low during the early European session, though bulls manage to defend the 1.1300 round figure, at least for the time being.

Against the backdrop of the recent political turmoil in Britain, a bleak outlook for the UK economy continues to act as a headwind for the British pound. The worries were fueled by the disappointing release of the flash UK PMI prints, showing that business activity in both manufacturing and services sectors contracted at a faster pace in early October. Read more ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1309
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.115
Daily SMA50 1.1429
Daily SMA100 1.1784
Daily SMA200 1.2419
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1315
Previous Daily Low 1.106
Previous Weekly High 1.144
Previous Weekly Low 1.106
Previous Monthly High 1.1738
Previous Monthly Low 1.0339
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1158
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.097
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0881
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.139
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1645

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds near 1.1300 as markets eye UK politics

GBP/USD holds near 1.1300 as markets eye UK politics

GBP/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction and fluctuating in a tight range at around 1.1300 in the second half of the day on Monday. Market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK while waiting for US PMI data.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers to 0.9850 area ahead of US PMI

EUR/USD recovers to 0.9850 area ahead of US PMI

EUR/USD has managed to erase a large portion of its losses as it climbed to the 0.9850 area in the early American session. The improving market mood limits the dollar's gains ahead of the preliminary October PMI data from the US, helping the pair edge higher.

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention

USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention

USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.

USD/JPY News

Gold stays in red near $1,650 despite retreating US yields

Gold stays in red near $1,650 despite retreating US yields

Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and trades in negative territory at around $1,650 in the early American session on Monday. Ahead of the PMI data, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1%, allowing XAU/USD to limit its losses.

Gold News

Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back

Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back

Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures