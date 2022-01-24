Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dives to over two-week low, below 1.3500 mark

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound looks vulnerable as it tests key support

GBP/USD has snapped a four-week winning streak and lost nearly 1% last week as the British pound continued to lose interest following Friday's disappointing retail sales data. The pair stays under bearish pressure in the early European session on Monday and closes in on the key 1.3530 support.

Although the greenback struggled to gather strength amid falling US Treasury bond yields, the risk-averse market environment weighed on the British pound ahead of the weekend. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dives to over two-week low, below 1.3500 mark

The GBP/USD pair added to its intraday losses and dropped to a two-and-half-week low, below the 1.3500 psychological mark during the mid-European session.

The UK political crisis, along with disappointing UK PMI prints undermined the British pound. Apart from this, a strong pickup in the US dollar demand turned out to be a key factor that dragged the GBP/USD pair lower for the third successive day. Read more...

GBP/USD: Vulnerable to further near-term weakness if equity market weakness extends – MUFG

Unfavorable equity market developments have taken away some of the support for the pound from the ongoing hawkish repricing of Bank of England (BoE) rate hike expectations. Economists at MUFG Bank expect the GBP to remain depressed if equity markets continue suffering losses.

“The 30-day correlation between daily % changes in cable and the MSCI’s ACWI equity index has risen back up to +0.65 from a recent low of +0.12 on 10th December. It has been the strongest sustained period of positive correlation between cable and global equity market performance since 2013, and highlights that the pound is vulnerable to further near-term weakness if equity market weakness extends.” Read more...