Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dives to over three-week lows on no-deal Brexit fears

GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable ahead of Sunday’s deadline for Brexit trade talks

The GBP/USD pair came under some fresh selling pressure on Thursday and extended the previous day's retracement slide from weekly tops. A key summit between the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ended with no apparent progress. Officials cited that both sides remain far apart on key issues like fisheries and level playing field. Negotiators now have time until the end of the week to hammer out a compromise deal. Meanwhile, British PM Johnson warned on Thursday there was a strong possibility that the UK and the EU would fail to strike a deal. The not so optimistic developments dampened prospects for a post-Brexit trade deal, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that took its toll on the British pound. Read more...

GBP/USD dives to over three-week lows on no-deal Brexit fears

The GBP/USD pair retreated around 100 pips during the early European session and dropped to over three-week lows, around the 1.3225-20 region in the last hour.

The pair failed to capitalize on its attempted recovery, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3325 region and drifted into the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Friday. The latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so was led by not so optimistic Brexit-related headlines. Read more...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3235 Today Daily Change -0.0062 Today Daily Change % -0.47 Today daily open 1.3297 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3332 Daily SMA50 1.3145 Daily SMA100 1.3088 Daily SMA200 1.2751 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3413 Previous Daily Low 1.3246 Previous Weekly High 1.354 Previous Weekly Low 1.3288 Previous Monthly High 1.3398 Previous Monthly Low 1.2854 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.331 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3349 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3224 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3152 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3057 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3392 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3486 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3559

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3300.. Cable remained on the back foot in hectic Thur's sess ion. Price spiked down fm 1.3412 to 1.3320 in Aust. on news of deadlock in EU- UK leaders' meeting. Despite rebound to 1.3289, price tumbled to 1.3245.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Despite decline to 1.2676 (Sep) due to market concerns of a hard Brexit signals temp. top is made, cable's break of 2019 peak at 1.3516 to a 2-1/2 year 1.3540 high last Fri may head to 1.3700/10 later. Having said that, Mon's selloff to 1.3225 signals a temp. top is made n only below 1.3177 (Oct high) risks stronger retracement twd 1.3107. Read more...