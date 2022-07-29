Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dives to 1.2100 neighbourhood on stronger US PCE

The moving average gives mixed readings in the short term. The readings indicate a more bullish market while the longer term shows the opposite. The momentum oscillator's relative strength index holds on to the natural zone, recording a 62 on the value line. Any uptick would support the bull market's continuous. The British pound edged lower today in the initial European session after hitting the day's high, which coincided with the descending trendline at 1.2250. At press time, GBP/USD was trading at $1.2162, down -0.0016 or 0.13% on an intraday basis. Read more...

GBP/USD witnessed a second consecutive week of gains, as the recovery momentum continued amid an extended correction in the US dollar across the board. The monetary policy divergence between the Fed and BOE narrowed while recession alarms rang in the US and the Eurozone. All eyes are now on the BOE rate hike announcement and the US Nonfarm Payroll in the week ahead for fresh directional impetus. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the vicinity of mid-1.2200s, or a one-month high touched earlier this Friday. The retracement slide remains uninterrupted through the early North American session and dragged spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2100 mark in the last hour. The US dollar stages a solid intraday recovery from its lowest level since July 5 and turns out to be a key factor exerting heavy downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. A modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields extends some support to the greenback, which gets an additional lift from stronger US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE report). Read more...

