Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dives to 1.2100 neighbourhood on stronger US PCE

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
GBP/USD dives to 1.2100 neighbourhood on stronger US PCE inflation report

The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the vicinity of mid-1.2200s, or a one-month high touched earlier this Friday. The retracement slide remains uninterrupted through the early North American session and dragged spot prices to a fresh daily low, around the 1.2100 mark in the last hour. The US dollar stages a solid intraday recovery from its lowest level since July 5 and turns out to be a key factor exerting heavy downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. A modest recovery in the US Treasury bond yields extends some support to the greenback, which gets an additional lift from stronger US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE report). Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2162
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.2177
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.199
Daily SMA50 1.2229
Daily SMA100 1.2534
Daily SMA200 1.2997
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2192
Previous Daily Low 1.2104
Previous Weekly High 1.2064
Previous Weekly Low 1.1854
Previous Monthly High 1.2617
Previous Monthly Low 1.1934
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2158
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2137
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2123
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.207
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2211
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2245
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2299

 

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls on the lookout for 1.2500 ahead of BOE, NFP

GBP/USD witnessed a second consecutive week of gains, as the recovery momentum continued amid an extended correction in the US dollar across the board. The monetary policy divergence between the Fed and BOE narrowed while recession alarms rang in the US and the Eurozone. All eyes are now on the BOE rate hike announcement and the US Nonfarm Payroll in the week ahead for fresh directional impetus. Read more...

The GBP/USD price fell by approximately 100 pips after hitting the descending trendline


The moving average gives mixed readings in the short term. The readings indicate a more bullish market while the longer term shows the opposite. The momentum oscillator's relative strength index holds on to the natural zone, recording a 62 on the value line. Any uptick would support the bull market's continuous. The British pound edged lower today in the initial European session after hitting the day's high, which coincided with the descending trendline at 1.2250. At press time, GBP/USD was trading at $1.2162, down -0.0016 or 0.13% on an intraday basis. Read more...

