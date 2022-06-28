Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dives below 1.2200 despite disappoing US Consumer confidence

The GBP/USD pair retreated nearly 60 pips from the daily swing high touched during the early European session and dropped to a three-day low, around the 1.2235-1.2230 region in the last hour. The latest Brexit-related development over the Northern Ireland Protocol has raised the risk of fresh tension between Britain and the European Union. In fact, the UK House of Commons on Monday voted 295 to 221 in favour of a controversial bill that would unilaterally overturn part of Britain's divorce deal from the EU agreed in 2020. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways price move for the third successive day and remained confined in over a one-week-old trading range, below the 1.2300 round-figure mark. The recent sharp decline in commodity prices eased concerns about a further rise in inflationary pressures and forced investors to reassess the prospects for aggressive Fed rate hikes. This, along with a generally positive risk tone, undermined the safe-haven US dollar and extended some support to the major. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction amid the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement. Read more...

The British pound extends its losses to two consecutive days, trading below the 1.2200 figure, after printing a daily high shy of the 1.2300 mark and stumbling towards the 1.2190s area in the North American session . At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2189. Read more...

