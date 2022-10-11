Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dives below 1.1000 as Bailey spooks investors

The UK GBP’s recent ‘short squeeze’ recovery from the flash crash has stalled at an all-important 50 % retracement level. The path of least resistance is now clearly to the downside, and a retest of the flash crash lows touched on the 26th of September is becoming increasingly likely. Read more...

The British pound has extended its reversal from session highs near 1.1180 to hit lows at 1.0965 after BoE Governor Andrew Bailey spooked investors, revealing the latest monetary policy measures to stabilize the financial system . Bailey has warned about unprecedented volatility in the long end of the gilt market and urged pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their portfolios by Friday when the bow is planning to end its emergency support program for the country’s bond market. Read more...

GBP/USD has managed to climb into positive territory above 1.1050 during the European trading hours on Tuesday after having tested 1.1000 earlier in the session. The near-term technical outlook shows that the pair could extend its rebound if it manages to clear the 1.1140 resistance. The risk-averse market environment, however, could make it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum. Read more...

