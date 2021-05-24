Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips below 1.4100 mark might be seen

Weekly technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.4145.. Cable swung wildly in volatile trading last week. Price continued its recent winning streak n rose to 1.4220 Tue b4 retreating to 1.4100 Wed but hit a 12-week 1.4233 high on Fri n fell back to 1.4141.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals temp. top is made. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Dips below 1.4100 mark might be seen as a buying opportunity

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling for the second consecutive session on Monday and extended the previous session's retracement slide from three-month tops. The intraday decline through the first half of the European session lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was solely led by some cross-driven weakness stemming from a modest uptick in the EUR/GBP cross. That said, the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar helped limit any further losses, rather assisted the pair to hold its neck above the 1.4100 round-figure mark, at least for the time being. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces off short-term support line to justify bullish options market

GBP/USD picks up bids to 1.4152, up 0.03% intraday, ahead of Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair takes clues from the upbeat risk reversals to portray recovery moves from a short-term support line. One-month risk reversal (RR) of GBP/USD jumps to +0.150 for the week ending on May 21, 2021, per data from Reuters.

The positive figures suggest call options (bullish) are surpass the put options (bearish). Also, the RR jumped the most since mid-April, which in turn backs the GBP/USD buyers inside a six-week-old rising channel bullish chart pattern. Read more ...