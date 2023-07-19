Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dips below 1.30 on softer than expected UK inflation data

GBP/USD Forecast: Additional losses likely below 1.2930 as markets scale back hawkish BoE bets
GBP/USD extended its slide in the early European session on Wednesday after closing in negative territory for the third straight day on Tuesday. The pair touched its lowest level in a week at 1.2930, but it recovered above 1.2950.
Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index, declined to 7.9% on a yearly basis in June from 8.7% in May. This reading came in below the market expectation of 8.2%. Underlying details of the report also showed that the annual Producer Price Index (PPI) - Input declined 2.7%. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Dips below 1.30 on softer-than-expected UK inflation data
Cable accelerated below 1.30 support in early Wednesday, following softer-than-expected UK inflation data for June, which should ease pressure on Bank of England to continue its cycle of sharp interest rate raising. Inflation in Britain fell to 7.9% in June from 8.7% previous May and fell below 8.2% forecast, while core CPI (closely watched by BoE), stripped for volatile food, energy, alcohol and tobacco components, fell to 6.9% last month, from 7.1% in May (the highest in over three decades) and also below consensus at 7.1%.
Better-than-expected inflation data generated initial signal that strong rise in consumer prices might start to recede and made immediate impact on rate outlook, dropping bets for next month’s hike from 50 to 25 basis points. The pair extends pullback from new 2023 high (1.3141) into fourth consecutive day and dipped below psychological 1.30 support. Read more...
Pound Sterling declines further as UK's consumer and producer prices cool down
The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts significant offers as the United Kingdom’s June inflation report has turned out much softer than expected. The GBP/USD pair slipped swiftly below the psychological support of 1.3000 after the data release, and it is expected to deliver more weakness. The monthly headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) expanded at a negligible pace of 0.1% in June as households and firms face the burden of higher interest rates from the Bank of England (BoE).
Inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom eased more than what markets expected, supported by declining prices of goods and services at factory gates and aggressively restrictive monetary policy from BoE policymakers. However, investors are still cautious over whether UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would meet his promise of halving inflation by year-end ahead of a probable election in 2024. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2917
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0119
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|1.3036
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2823
|Daily SMA50
|1.2637
|Daily SMA100
|1.2481
|Daily SMA200
|1.2221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3126
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3028
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.275
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2848
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2369
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3089
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3001
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2903
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3099
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
