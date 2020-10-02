Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD digests overnight Brexit-led volatile swings, NFP in focus

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends its news-driven wide swings
Sterling remains highly volatile and extends its yo-yo ride on Friday, sparked by Brexit talks news on Thursday and this morning’s shocker on President Trump’s positive test for coronavirus.
Cable fell to the session low (1.2836) on announcement but quickly regained ground and rallied to 1.2954 zone, focusing the top of Thursday’s wide range, after news that EU-UK trade talks would go until mid-October and PM Johnson will talk to EU chief van der Leyen on Saturday, lifted the pair.
Conflicting daily studies lack clearer direction signal, while the pair is on track for strong bullish weekly close but registered heavy losses in September.
Thursday’s upside rejection warns of strong headwinds from key 1.30 resistance zone, while the downside is well protected by 10DMA (1.2820) ad daily cloud base (1.2800). Read More...
GBP/USD Analysis: Digests overnight Brexit-led volatile swings, NFP in focus
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some volatile swings on Thursday and was exclusively driven by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. The pair initially fell to the 1.2820 region on news that the EU and the UK negotiations failed to close a gap on the issue of state aid. The minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, Michael Gove reaffirmed the differences in Brexit talks and said that we are looking at steps to be taken to safeguard borders after Brexit. The bearish pressure aggravated further in reaction to the news that the legal action against the United Kingdom is imminent on the back of a breach of the "good faith" articles of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
The pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and rallied over 150 pips on the back of reports that officials in London are increasingly optimistic about finalizing a Brexit deal. Financial Times correspondent Sebastian Payne tweeted that officials with knowledge of the talks said a landing zone on state aid has been identified but fishing is the last sticking point. The optimism, however, turned out to be short-lived after EU officials denied news on state aid Brexit breakthrough. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' Brexit move lifts the pound, potentially creating a sell opportunity
Taking it to the top-level – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday. The news of the PM's intervention triggered hopes for a Brexit breakthrough and boosted the pound. However, there are reasons to doubt that sterling would hold onto these gains.
Johnson's move comes one day after von der Leyen announced legal action against the UK. Brussels sent a formal notice, which is the first step ahead of going to court on the Internal Markets Bill. The controversial legislation knowingly violates the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and aims to fully derail the already sensitive talks on future relations. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Last pre-NFP elections set to shake markets after Trump's coronavirus news
US Non-Farm Payrolls are set to show an increase of 850,000 positions in September, down from 1.371 million in August but showing an ongoing recovery. Markets are focused on President Trump's announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19.
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. Eurozone inflation figures missed expectations with Core CPI hitting 0.2%. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar.
Gold holds steady near 1-1/2 week tops, above $1900 mark ahead of NFP
Gold reversed an intraday dip to the $1890 are and jumped to 1-1/2-week tops during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.