Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD digests overnight Brexit-led volatile swings, NFP in focus

GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends its news-driven wide swings

Sterling remains highly volatile and extends its yo-yo ride on Friday, sparked by Brexit talks news on Thursday and this morning’s shocker on President Trump’s positive test for coronavirus.

Cable fell to the session low (1.2836) on announcement but quickly regained ground and rallied to 1.2954 zone, focusing the top of Thursday’s wide range, after news that EU-UK trade talks would go until mid-October and PM Johnson will talk to EU chief van der Leyen on Saturday, lifted the pair.

Conflicting daily studies lack clearer direction signal, while the pair is on track for strong bullish weekly close but registered heavy losses in September.

Thursday’s upside rejection warns of strong headwinds from key 1.30 resistance zone, while the downside is well protected by 10DMA (1.2820) ad daily cloud base (1.2800). Read More...

GBP/USD Analysis: Digests overnight Brexit-led volatile swings, NFP in focus

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some volatile swings on Thursday and was exclusively driven by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. The pair initially fell to the 1.2820 region on news that the EU and the UK negotiations failed to close a gap on the issue of state aid. The minister handling Brexit divorce issues for Britain, Michael Gove reaffirmed the differences in Brexit talks and said that we are looking at steps to be taken to safeguard borders after Brexit. The bearish pressure aggravated further in reaction to the news that the legal action against the United Kingdom is imminent on the back of a breach of the "good faith" articles of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround and rallied over 150 pips on the back of reports that officials in London are increasingly optimistic about finalizing a Brexit deal. Financial Times correspondent Sebastian Payne tweeted that officials with knowledge of the talks said a landing zone on state aid has been identified but fishing is the last sticking point. The optimism, however, turned out to be short-lived after EU officials denied news on state aid Brexit breakthrough. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Boris' Brexit move lifts the pound, potentially creating a sell opportunity

Taking it to the top-level – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday. The news of the PM's intervention triggered hopes for a Brexit breakthrough and boosted the pound. However, there are reasons to doubt that sterling would hold onto these gains.

Johnson's move comes one day after von der Leyen announced legal action against the UK. Brussels sent a formal notice, which is the first step ahead of going to court on the Internal Markets Bill. The controversial legislation knowingly violates the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and aims to fully derail the already sensitive talks on future relations. Read More...