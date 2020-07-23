Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD determined to push above 1.2800

GBP/USD: Bulls will get more freedom above 1.2800
Overview: Overall pair is trading and moving above all the major and minor EMA lines and but the momentum is too slow. Well, the way pair is trading and moving in it seems like the 1.2800 level can be a stumbling block for bulls which is a previous swing's high. Above the 1.2800 level, we can say that bulls will get more freedom and they will approach the 1.3000 level on the clear cut breakout of 1.2800 level.
Earlier pair was moving in a particular range of 1.2250 to 1.2700 but from the starting of this week, we have seen bullish sentiments on the pair and pair arrived at 1.2750 level today at the time of writing which is a bullish sign itself. Read More...
GBP/USD determined to push above 1.2800
The GBP/USD is bullish. We can see a new rejection from the D L3 level which marks uptrend continuation.
1.2710-20 zone is where buyers are if the pair manages to hold above 1.2700 we should see another push towards higher levels. The first target is 1.2750. A close above 1.2750 will give another bullish impulse to the pair towards 1.2788 and 1.2811. The highest projected pivot target is 1.2833 and it can be reached if there is enough momentum above 1.2811. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Seems poised to move beyond 1.2800 mark
The GBP/USD pair had some good two-way price swings on Wednesday and was influenced by a combination of diverging factors. The Daily Telegraph – citing government sources – reported that the UK government and the EU will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal. The newspaper further added that the government expects to be trading on World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms when the transition period comes to an end. This comes days ahead of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's July deadline for an outline agreement and revived fears of a no-deal Brexit. This, in turn, took its toll on the British pound and exerted some pressure on the major.
The pair slipped below mid-1.2600s, albeit managed to attract some dip-buying amid the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar. Worries that the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases in the US could delay the economic recovery, coupled with the impasse over the next round of US economic stimulus measures continued exerting pressure on the greenback. It is worth reporting that Republican-majority Senate has been ignoring a $3 trillion relief bill already passed by the Democrat-majority House of Representatives two months ago. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.