Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800

GBP/USD drops back towards 1.3800, down 0.08% intraday around 1.3816 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the cable struggles for a clear direction inside a trading range of nearly 50-pips comprising the key horizontal support and a short-term resistance line, previous support.

The quote’s latest weakness below 200-SMA and downbeat Momentum indicator suggests another attempt to break below the mid-April tops surrounding 1.3810. However, sellers may wait for a fresh low beneath the latest 1.3802, as well as a clear break below the 1.3800 threshold, for confirmation.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish case building up

The GBP/USD pair lost roughly 150 pips on Friday to close the week in the red, a handful of pips above the 1.3800 threshold. Investors rushed into the greenback as stocks turned south, with Wall Street posting substantial losses despite generally encouraging US data. There was not a clear catalyst for the sudden dismal mood that sent US equities lower and the greenback higher, although concerns about the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines on new variants weighed on sentiment. Month-end flows exacerbated the dollar’s advance.

