Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD depressed after weekend news, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Less lucrative for bulls below 1.2970/75
GBP/USD wavers around 1.2920/15 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair recovered from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 23 to October 21 upside the previous day. However, a confluence of 50-bar and 200-bar EMA, coupled with a short-term descending trend line, becomes the key upside barrier to watch.
Considering the sluggish conditions of MACD, recent pullback moves are likely to fade below 50% Fibonacci retracement towards revisiting Monday’s low around 1.2855/50. Though, any further downside will have to conquer the 1.2800 round-figure before targeting September’s low of 1.2675. During the fall, September 11 bottom surrounding 1.2760/65 can act as a buffer.
GBP/USD Forecast: Depressed after weekend news, Brexit impasse
As expected, the GBP/USD pair started the week on a down note, falling to 1.2853, its lowest in almost a month. The slump came by the hand of the latest government announcement, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a one-month national lockdown amid resurgent coronavirus contagions. The pair surged to an intraday high of 1.2942 during London trading hours, helped by upward revisions to the Markit Manufacturing PMIs. The UK index came in at 53.7, from an initial estimate of 53.3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
