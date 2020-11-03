Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD depressed after weekend news, Brexit impasse

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Less lucrative for bulls below 1.2970/75

GBP/USD wavers around 1.2920/15 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair recovered from the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 23 to October 21 upside the previous day. However, a confluence of 50-bar and 200-bar EMA, coupled with a short-term descending trend line, becomes the key upside barrier to watch.

Considering the sluggish conditions of MACD, recent pullback moves are likely to fade below 50% Fibonacci retracement towards revisiting Monday’s low around 1.2855/50. Though, any further downside will have to conquer the 1.2800 round-figure before targeting September’s low of 1.2675. During the fall, September 11 bottom surrounding 1.2760/65 can act as a buffer.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Depressed after weekend news, Brexit impasse

As expected, the GBP/USD pair started the week on a down note, falling to 1.2853, its lowest in almost a month. The slump came by the hand of the latest government announcement, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a one-month national lockdown amid resurgent coronavirus contagions. The pair surged to an intraday high of 1.2942 during London trading hours, helped by upward revisions to the Markit Manufacturing PMIs. The UK index came in at 53.7, from an initial estimate of 53.3.

Read More ...