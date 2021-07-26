Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD defends bulls near one-week top

GBP/USD edges higher past 1.3800 as covid optimism battles Brexit woes

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3820, following the heaviest daily run-up in a week, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable pair benefited from the latest reduction in the coronavirus numbers at home, as well as the broad softening of the US dollar, the previous day. However, Brexit woes and cautious sentiment ahead of the week’s key events challenge the pair’s further upside.

Overview
Today last price 1.3824
Today Daily Change 0.0077
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.3747
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3798
Daily SMA50 1.3973
Daily SMA100 1.3925
Daily SMA200 1.3714
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.378
Previous Daily Low 1.372
Previous Weekly High 1.3787
Previous Weekly Low 1.3572
Previous Monthly High 1.4249
Previous Monthly Low 1.3787
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3743
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3757
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3718
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3689
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3658
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3778
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3809
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3838

 

GBP/USD analysis: Breaks pattern

On Monday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate broke the large scale channel down pattern, which had guided the rate since the start of July. In the near term future, the surge of the rate could reach for the resistance of the 1.3800 mark, which provided both resistance and support throughout July. Afterwards, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3835 could provide resistance.

