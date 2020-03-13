Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD declined to 1.2550

GBP/USD: The selling pressure could continue to pull further losses [Video]
The momentum behind weakness on Cable in the past couple of days can be attributed to the renewed dollar strength. If current market conditions continue, the downside momentum of selling pressure could continue to pull further losses. The medium term range support has been broken and Cable looks pretty negative right now. Although we see this as breakdown of our medium term position, it is still likely to be a longer term buying opportunity for sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD Analysis: Declined to 1.2550
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate declined to the weekly S3 at 1.2531. During Friday morning, the rate reversed north.
Note that the currency pair faced the resistance level formed by the weekly S2 and the monthly S1 at 1.2636. If the given level holds, the British Pound could consolidate against the US Dollar in the short term. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near 5-month lows, below 61.8% Fibo. level
The GBP/USD pair remained under some intense selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Friday and tumbled to fresh five-month lows, around mid-1.2400s amid a strong pickup in the USD demand.
The fact that the pair found acceptance below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1959-1.3515 positive move and a subsequent slide below the key 1.2500 psychological mark was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders.
This comes on the back of the overnight sustained weakness below the very important 200-day SMA and supports prospects for an extension of this week's rejection slide from the 1.3200 round-figure mark.
Bearish technical indicators on the daily chart – though have moved on the verge of breaking into the oversold territory – add credence to the negative outlook and a possible fall towards testing sub-1.2400 levels. Read more...
