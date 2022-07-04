GBP/USD outlook: Bears are taking a breather after strong rejection at 1.20 zone on Friday

Cable is trading around 1.21 handle, moving in a narrow range on expected lower volumes due to US Independence Day holiday. Friday’s daily candle with long tail signals that bears are lacking strength for a final attack at 2022 low (1.1933) and also facing headwinds from psychological 1.20 support.

Fresh bullish momentum on daily chart supports the action, though moving averages are still in full bearish setup and weigh, suggesting that recovery needs more evidence. Violation of falling 10DMA (1.2202) would give fresh strength to the action for extension towards upper pivots at 1.2296/1.2332 (daily Kijun-sen / recent range top). Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: A decisive recovery seems unlikely

GBP/USD has managed to reclaim 1.2100 early Monday after having declined to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.2000. Despite the recent rebound, the technical outlook doesn't yet point to a buildup of bullish momentum and Brexit-related political jitters could make it difficult for the British pound to find demand.

Over the weekend, foreign ministers of Germany and Ireland said in a joint statement that the UK was breaking an international agreement. Ministers noted that there was no legal or political justification for the UK to unilaterally change the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol and argued that the British government chose not to act in good faith. Read more ...

GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains above 1.2100, upside potential seems limited

The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and built on Friday's late rebound from the 1.1975 region, or the lowest level since June 14. The pair held on to its modest gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, just above the 1.2100 mark.

The recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, offered some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, the Federal Reserve’s non-stop chatter about rate hikes to curb soaring inflation, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck. Read more ...