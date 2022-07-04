GBP/USD outlook: Bears are taking a breather after strong rejection at 1.20 zone on Friday
Cable is trading around 1.21 handle, moving in a narrow range on expected lower volumes due to US Independence Day holiday. Friday’s daily candle with long tail signals that bears are lacking strength for a final attack at 2022 low (1.1933) and also facing headwinds from psychological 1.20 support.
Fresh bullish momentum on daily chart supports the action, though moving averages are still in full bearish setup and weigh, suggesting that recovery needs more evidence. Violation of falling 10DMA (1.2202) would give fresh strength to the action for extension towards upper pivots at 1.2296/1.2332 (daily Kijun-sen / recent range top). Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: A decisive recovery seems unlikely
GBP/USD has managed to reclaim 1.2100 early Monday after having declined to its lowest level since mid-June below 1.2000. Despite the recent rebound, the technical outlook doesn't yet point to a buildup of bullish momentum and Brexit-related political jitters could make it difficult for the British pound to find demand.
Over the weekend, foreign ministers of Germany and Ireland said in a joint statement that the UK was breaking an international agreement. Ministers noted that there was no legal or political justification for the UK to unilaterally change the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol and argued that the British government chose not to act in good faith. Read more ...
GBP/USD sticks to modest recovery gains above 1.2100, upside potential seems limited
The GBP/USD pair edged higher on the first day of a new trading week and built on Friday's late rebound from the 1.1975 region, or the lowest level since June 14. The pair held on to its modest gains through the early European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, just above the 1.2100 mark.
The recent sharp decline in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive, which, in turn, offered some support to the GBP/USD pair. That said, the Federal Reserve’s non-stop chatter about rate hikes to curb soaring inflation, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, acted as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2154
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1.2099
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2277
|Daily SMA50
|1.2399
|Daily SMA100
|1.2803
|Daily SMA200
|1.3154
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.218
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1976
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2332
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1976
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2102
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1786
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2289
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2398
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
