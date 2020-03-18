Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD decimated into 1985 lows

Breaking: GBP/USD crashes below 1.18, EUR/USD under 1.09, brutal USD strength amid coronavirus crisis

The US dollar is storming the board amid the coronavirus crisis. The world's reserve currency is in high demand as financial distress grips investors.

GBP/USD has extended its collapse, hitting a low of 1.1757, last seen in 1985 after smashing below the September 2019 low of 1.1957 several hours beforehand. The UK's initial "herd-immunity" policy contributed to sterling's fall.

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.09, trading at new monthly lows. The number of Covid-19 cases continues rising in the old continent.

Commodity currencies are at multi-year lows. AUD/USD collapsed under 0.59 in levels last seen in 2003. USD/CAD is trading above 1.44, also a multi-year low. Read more...

GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pounds decimated into 1985 lows

GBP/USD is melting down in the last seven days as the market is trading to its lowest since 1985. USD strength is taking its toll on GBP/USD.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure in 1985 lows trading well below its main SMAs. The sellers are in control and a break below the 1.1797 support can lead to further losses towards 1.11760 and 1.1680 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance is seen near the 1.1880, 1.1960 and 1.2100 levels. Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Sterling broke through critical 1.20 support much easier than initially anticipated

Cable easily broke through very important 1.20 support zone despite my expectations to show at least some hesitation here. It seems that the situation is more serious than estimated and traders in panic flee from sterling, mainly into so far number one safe haven asset – US dollar. The pair is down 10% in less than two weeks, with the further losses being so far unmeasurable after critical 1.20 support zone was lost. With corona virus pandemic easing in China but gaining pace in Europe at the USA, fears of possible catastrophic scenario mobilized governments and central banks, which took extraordinary measure to at least cushion the negative impact that threatens to devastate global economies. Strong demand for the US dollar is one of key factors for pound's weakness, followed by strong uncertainty as there are so far no signs when the crisis is going to peak and no talks about possible easing. I have an experience in living epidemic, crisis and a war and have quite good knowledge about the mass psychology in such circumstances, when panic rules and this could be the third crucial factor that strongly pressures pound. Read more...