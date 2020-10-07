Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Dead cat bounce?

GBP/USD Forecast: Turns vulnerable after Trump cancels talks on stimulus package
The GBP/USD pair faced rejection near the key 1.3000 psychological mark and witnessed an intraday turnaround from three-week tops. The British pound took a hit on the back of reports that the EU has no plans to offer concessions to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson before next week's Brexit deadline. The EU is betting that Johnson won't make good on his threat to walk out without a deal and is ready to let UK talks drag on into November or December, the report added further. According to a senior EU diplomat, the bloc could even take a chance on Johnson pulling the plug on the deliberation rather than compromise on its red line.
The selling pressure aggravated further in reaction to the US President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to cancel talks with Democrats on the economic stimulus package to boost the coronavirus-hit economy. Trump's surprise move fueled concerns about the already shaky US economy and triggered a steep decline in the US equity markets. This, in turn, forced investors to take refuge in the US dollar's safe-haven status, which further contributed to the pair's sharp fall of around 140 pips from the daily swing highs. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Dead cat bounce? UK coronavirus and Brexit could end the pound's rise
Schadenfreude – enjoying others' suffering – is unfortunately what many felt when hearing of President Donald Trump's positive coronavirus test. It also characterizes cable's trading. GBP/USD dropped when Trump abruptly announced that he is cutting off stimulus talks with Democrats, sending stocks down and the safe-haven dollar higher.
The currency pair is now rising after the president – still recovering from the virus in the White House – tweeted a series of messages that seemed to backtrack that proclamation. Trump uses equities as a measure of his success and he may have realized the damage done. Moreover, the economy is one point where he is competing with rival Joe Biden. Recent polls have shown a growing chance of a devastating, landslide defeat for Trump. Read More...
GBP/USD eases from tops, trades with modest gains below 1.2900 mark
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2930 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair managed to regain positive traction on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp intraday slide of around 140 pips from the key 1.3000 psychological mark, or near four-week tops. The British pound took a hit on Tuesday after reports indicated that the EU has no plans to offer concessions to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson before next week's Brexit deadline. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2864
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2879
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2864
|Daily SMA50
|1.3035
|Daily SMA100
|1.278
|Daily SMA200
|1.2716
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3007
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2867
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2979
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2747
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2828
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2777
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2969
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3058
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3109
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
