Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dead cat bounce?

GBP/USD outlook: Fresh risk mode boosts pound but terrible UK GDP may limit recovery
Cable regains traction on Friday and recovers after strong fall on Thursday and today’s extension that was contained just above strong supports provided by 100DMA and Fibo 38.2% of 1.2074/1.2813 (1.2537/30).
Fresh risk mode that lifts US stocks in early Friday’s trading elevates sterling but record contraction of the UK economy (Apr GDP -20.4%) sours and may limit recovery.
Focus turns to Monday’s meeting of top UK and EU officials which aims to revive stalled talks about future relations between the UK and the bloc and is likely to increase volatility. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Dead cat bounce? GDP crash joins troubles, suggesting new falls on the cards
Cabin fever – coronavirus and the lockdown are taking its toll. The UK economy created by 20.4% in April, worse than expected, and a horrible figure in absolute terms. Manufacturing output collapsed by 24.3%, a considerable miss in comparison to around 15% projected.
The Gross Domestic Product figures have weighed on sterling and may have a longer effect as forecasts are downgraded for the second quarter and the full year – now that economists have a sense of how the shuttering affects the economy. Read More...
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2600 mark, moves little post-UK data dump
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the intraday bounce from over one-week lows and held steady near the 1.2600 mark post-UK macro releases.
The pair stalled this week's corrective slide from three-month tops – levels beyond the 1.2800 mark – and found some support just ahead of the 100-day SMA, near the 1.2545 region. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong positive move amid some stability in the global financial markets and turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair on the last trading day of the week. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2632
|Today Daily Change
|0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2417
|Daily SMA50
|1.2407
|Daily SMA100
|1.2545
|Daily SMA200
|1.2688
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2754
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2586
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2651
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.269
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2877
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
Forex Today: Houston, we have a problem, US coronavirus, Fed gloom, crash markets, consumers eyed
Markets are trying to stabilize after a massive sell-off risk-off Thursday, which saw stocks and oil crashing and the dollar surging. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave, Fed pessimism, and profit-taking are behind the move. COVID-19 figures and Consumer Sentiment are eyed.
Gold: XAU/USD bulls to retain control while above 21-DMA
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are reversing a temporary pullback seen on Thursday after the rates reached a new weekly high at 1744.75. At the press time, gold trades around 1730 levels, posting small gains, as it looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 1722.44.
US Dollar Index turns negative around 96.70
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), has now returned to the negative ground around the 96.70 region.