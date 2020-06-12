Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD dead cat bounce?

GBP/USD outlook: Fresh risk mode boosts pound but terrible UK GDP may limit recovery

Cable regains traction on Friday and recovers after strong fall on Thursday and today’s extension that was contained just above strong supports provided by 100DMA and Fibo 38.2% of 1.2074/1.2813 (1.2537/30).

Fresh risk mode that lifts US stocks in early Friday’s trading elevates sterling but record contraction of the UK economy (Apr GDP -20.4%) sours and may limit recovery.

Focus turns to Monday's meeting of top UK and EU officials which aims to revive stalled talks about future relations between the UK and the bloc and is likely to increase volatility.

GBP/USD Forecast: Dead cat bounce? GDP crash joins troubles, suggesting new falls on the cards

Cabin fever – coronavirus and the lockdown are taking its toll. The UK economy created by 20.4% in April, worse than expected, and a horrible figure in absolute terms. Manufacturing output collapsed by 24.3%, a considerable miss in comparison to around 15% projected.

The Gross Domestic Product figures have weighed on sterling and may have a longer effect as forecasts are downgraded for the second quarter and the full year – now that economists have a sense of how the shuttering affects the economy.

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2600 mark, moves little post-UK data dump

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the intraday bounce from over one-week lows and held steady near the 1.2600 mark post-UK macro releases.

The pair stalled this week's corrective slide from three-month tops – levels beyond the 1.2800 mark – and found some support just ahead of the 100-day SMA, near the 1.2545 region. The US dollar struggled to capitalize on the previous day's strong positive move amid some stability in the global financial markets and turned out to be one of the key factors that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair on the last trading day of the week.