Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD darts higher as BOE rate hike bets rise

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit headlines limit British pound's advance

The GBP/USD pair managed to register modest daily gains on Thursday but the British pound is likely to feel the weight of the renewed Brexit concerns. After touching a daily high of 1.3640, GBP/USD reversed its course and was losing 0.2% on the day at 1.3590 at the time of press. Risk flows provided support to the GBP while capping the dollar's upside but investors seem to have taken a cautious stance ahead of the critical US September jobs report. The UK's FTSE 100 Index is virtually unchanged on a daily basis and the S&P 500 Futures are flat near 4,400.

On Thursday, Maroš Šefčovič, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, reiterated that they will not be renegotiating the Northern Ireland Protocol. “It's clear there are no easy, quick solutions to complex N. Ireland problems but believe we can find solutions,” Šefčovič added. Read more...

GBP/USD darts higher as BOE rate hike bets rise

US stocks rallied on Thursday and in the futures market as investors cheered the deal made between Republicans and Democrats. The two parties agreed to have a stop-gap deal that will see the country avoid a debt crisis in the near term. Republicans expect that Democrats will spend the next three months coming up with a reconciliation bill. Mitch McConnel has insisted Democrats should raise the debt ceiling themselves. Besides, they are the ones implementing a $3.5 trillion anti-poverty bill. Economists believe that a default of the US government would have a major impact on the American economy. The Dow Jones rose by 465 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose by more than 1.5%. Read more...

GBP/USD trades with modest losses around 1.3600, NFP in focus

The GBP/USD pair remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session, albeit has recovered few pips from daily lows and was last seen trading just above the 1.3600 mark.

The pair struggled to capitalize on the previous day's positive move, instead met with some fresh supply on Friday and was pressured by sustained US dollar buying interest. Following a brief pause on Thursday, the USD was back in demand amid rallying US bond yields and prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed. Read more...