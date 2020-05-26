Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD daily cloud offers solid support

GBP/USD: Cable rising amidst the improvement in broad risk sentiment

Whilst we continue to hold a fairly dim view of the prospects for sterling, it is interesting to see Cable rising this morning amidst the improvement in broad risk sentiment. This move is now breaching our already slightly redrawn downtrend of the past three weeks. This is the second time this trend has been breached and suggests that the selling pressure is (at least for now) limited. It is also interesting to see that $1.2160, the old April low which had been breached early last week, is becoming supportive again. The medium term outlook on momentum is still corrective and suggests that near term rallies will still struggle for traction.

Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Impressive rally on sidelined idea of negative rates, Brexit optimism

Cable advanced 1.2% on Tuesday, with strong acceleration seen during European session, when the pair hit two-week high at 1.2349. Comments from BoE's Chief Economist Haldane that the central bank is not close to introduce sub-zero interest rates and optimism on possible compromise over Brexit negotiations inflated pound strongly. Fresh rally surged through daily cloud (1.2248/1.2304) and approaching 50% retracement of 1.2642/1.2074 at 1.2358. Close above cloud will be significant bullish signal which may further squeeze shorts for extension to pivotal points at 1.2425 (Fibo 61.8%) and 1.2467 (8 May high).

Read more...