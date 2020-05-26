Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD daily cloud offers solid support

GBP/USD: Cable rising amidst the improvement in broad risk sentiment
Whilst we continue to hold a fairly dim view of the prospects for sterling, it is interesting to see Cable rising this morning amidst the improvement in broad risk sentiment. This move is now breaching our already slightly redrawn downtrend of the past three weeks. This is the second time this trend has been breached and suggests that the selling pressure is (at least for now) limited. It is also interesting to see that $1.2160, the old April low which had been breached early last week, is becoming supportive again. The medium term outlook on momentum is still corrective and suggests that near term rallies will still struggle for traction.
Cable advanced 1.2% on Tuesday, with strong acceleration seen during European session, when the pair hit two-week high at 1.2349. Comments from BoE's Chief Economist Haldane that the central bank is not close to introduce sub-zero interest rates and optimism on possible compromise over Brexit negotiations inflated pound strongly. Fresh rally surged through daily cloud (1.2248/1.2304) and approaching 50% retracement of 1.2642/1.2074 at 1.2358. Close above cloud will be significant bullish signal which may further squeeze shorts for extension to pivotal points at 1.2425 (Fibo 61.8%) and 1.2467 (8 May high).
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough, upbeat mood
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid a weaker dollar as markets hope for a quick recovery and a vaccine. US consumer confidence marginally missed expectations.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Breaking: S&P 500 climbs above 3,000 points for the time since late February
Major equity indexes in the US opened sharply higher following a three-day weekend and the S&P 500 surged above 3,000 points for the first time since February 24th.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
USD/JPY: Risk-on weighs on the greenback
Economic reopenings and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine lift the market’s mood. Japan’s data missed the market’s expectations, US Consumer Confidence up next. USD/JPY under pressure, dollar’s broad weakness skews the risk to the downside.