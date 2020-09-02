Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Criticism to beleaguered Johnson to entertain sterling

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Keeps the red near mid-1.3300s, around 100-hour SMA post-ADP

The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone near mid-1.3300s and had a rather muted reaction to the release of the US ADP report. The pair, so far, has managed to hold above 100-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.

Given the overnight sharp pullback from the vicinity of the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or YTD tops, a convincing breakthrough the mentioned support should pave the way for additional weakness. The pair might then accelerate the slide further towards the 1.3285-80 region. Read more...

GBP/USD: Criticism to beleaguered Johnson to entertain sterling

GBP/USD has dropped off the new 2020 highs, in the vicinity of the key 1.3500 psychological mark, after encouraging US data and now trades around mid-1.3300s. Bank of England (BoE) Governor Bailey's speech and the fate of the furlough scheme are eyed on Wednesday, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, informs.

Key quotes: "The one decision that Boris' government was universally praised for is the furlough scheme – paying workers most of their salaries while they were unable to work. However, this scheme is set to expire in October. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak – already considering tax hikes to plug a hole in the government's finances – reiterated that the program is unsustainable. Will the PM surprise by announcing an extension? That could boost sterling." Read more...

GBP/USD trades with modest losses, around mid-1.3300s ahead of BoE's Bailey

The GBP/USD pair weakened further below mid-1.3300s during the early European session and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.

The pair witnessed some selling during the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and extended the previous session's retracement slide from the vicinity of the key 1.3500 psychological mark, or YTD tops. The US dollar built on the overnight recovery move from over two-year lows and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

Data released on Tuesday showed that the US manufacturing sector activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August amid a surge in new orders and revived hopes for the economic recovery. This coupled with a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to the greenback and prompted some profit-taking around the GBP/USD major. Read more...