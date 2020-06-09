Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD critical resistance at 1.2730

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the bids above 200-day SMA, six-month-old resistance line in focus

GBP/USD stays positive around 1.2735, intraday high of 1.2741, while keeping the upside break of 200-day SMA during the early Asian session on Tuesday. With the successful trading above the key SMA, the Cable is likely to extend the latest run-up.

As a result, buyers may aim for 1.2800 round-figure during the pair’s further upside ahead of confronting a downward sloping trend line from December 13, 2019, currently near 1.2870.

GBP/USD Forecast: Critical resistance at 1.2730

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2627 but recovered the lost ground to settle near its recent highs in the 1.2720 price zone, posting a modest intraday advance. There was no particular catalyst behind the intraday decline, although the soft tone of European equities throughout the first half of the day lent temporal support to the American currency, later reverted by the positive tone of Wall Street. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data, with the attention still centered on Brexit talks. This Monday, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier accused the UK of backtracking on the commitments made in the Political Declaration, repeating that there has not been real progress in negotiations.

