Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD creeps below the 100-day EMA

NEWS
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Creeps below the 100-day EMA but struggles to crack 1.2000

The GBP/USD tumbles below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as Wall Street prepares for Thursday’s close, with decent gains on a risk-on impulse. In the FX space, the US Dollar (USD) exerts pressure on most G8 currency pairs, particularly the Pound Sterling (GBP). At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.2018, below its opening price. Read More...

GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2050 amidst flat USD

The inconclusive price action around the dollar seems to be enough to spark a humble advance in GBP/USD to the 1.2050 region on Thursday. Read More...
 

GBP/USD leaks down to 1.2020s amid mixed US data

The GBP/USD pair meets with a fresh supply following an intraday uptick to the 1.2075 region and drops to a fresh daily low during the late-European session. Spot prices have leaked lower all session despite multiple attempts at a rebound and are now trading just below the 1.2020 mark. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2017
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 1.2043
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2151
Daily SMA50 1.2156
Daily SMA100 1.1923
Daily SMA200 1.1935
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2135
Previous Daily Low 1.2035
Previous Weekly High 1.227
Previous Weekly Low 1.1915
Previous Monthly High 1.2448
Previous Monthly Low 1.1841
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2097
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2007
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.197
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1906
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2108
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2172
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2209

 

 

