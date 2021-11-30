Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD crashes out of the sky on hawkish Fed Powell

GBPUSD is consolidating around the 1.3300 mark, within the 1.3277-1.3362 support zone that has managed to mute negative forces for now. The falling simple moving averages (SMAs) are presently backing the bearish picture in the pair. The short-term oscillators are suggesting a moderate waning in negative momentum. The MACD, some distance in the negative zone, is holding beneath its red trigger line. The RSI, in bearish territory, is improving from the 30 level, while the stochastic oscillator is promoting advances in the pair. Read more...

GBP/USD has failed to close in positive territory on Monday. GBP/USD has lost its traction in the late American session and ended up closing in negative territory on Monday but managed to gather recovery momentum early Tuesday. The dollar's market valuation continues to impact GBP/USD's movements and the pair could find it difficult to extend its rebound unless the greenback stays under selling pressure. Read more...

GBP/USD plummets on risks of contagion and a hawkish Federal Reserve . Sterling fell to a one-year low versus the US dollar Tuesday due to the sentiment of divergence between the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England following hawkish comments from Fed's chairman Jerome Powell . At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3250 and down around 0.5% on the day so far, falling from a high of 1.3370 and crash landing at 1.3194. Read more...

