Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could trade downwards

GBP/USD outlook: Weekend news on rising chances of no-deal Brexit increase pressure on pound
Cable returned to red during early Monday’s trading, as hopes of reversal, indicated by Friday’s long-tailed Doji faded, warning of extension of pullback from new 2020 high (1.3482) posted on 1 Sep.
Bears pressure cracked Fibo support at 1.3191 (23.6% of 1.2251/1.3482 / rising 20DMA), with clear break here to spark fresh acceleration lower and increase risk of dip towards key supports at 1.30 zone (psychological / Fibo 38.2% of 1.2251/1.3482 / Aug low).
Technical studies on daily chart support scenario as falling 14-d momentum is at the border-line of negative territory, RSI/Stochastic head south and 5/10DMA’s are converging in attempt to form bear-cross. Read More...
GBP/USD anlaysis: Could trade downwards
During the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate re-tested the 1.3200 level. During Monday morning, the rate pierced the given level.
Given that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-hour moving average near 1.3265, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could target the monthly S1 at 1.3103.
In the meantime, note that the exchange rate could gain support from the weekly S1 at 1.3145. If the given support level holds, it is likely that the rate could trade sideways in the short run. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable amid increasing risk of no-deal Brexit
The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move to levels beyond the 1.3300 mark and witnessed a sharp turnaround on Friday. Renewed concerns about a no-deal Brexit kept a lid on the early uptick, instead prompted some fresh selling at higher levels. Adding to this, dovish comments by the BoE MPC member Michael Saunders took its toll on the British pound. Saunders said that the UK central bank will probably add to their already unprecedented emergency support measures in the coming months to achieve a sustained return of inflation.
This coupled with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand further contributed to the pair's downfall of over 140 pips. The greenback was well supported by a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and retained its bid tone following the release of the US monthly jobs report, which showed that the unemployment rate dropped more than anticipated to 8.4% in August from 10.2% previous. Additional details revealed that the US economy added 1.371 million jobs in August as compared to 1.4 million anticipated and the previous month's 1.734 million. Read More...
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold fades a bounce above $1930 as dollar stays bid
Gold reverses a bounce above the $1930 mark, as the US dollar recovers ground seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields help cushion the downside in the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.