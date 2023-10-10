Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could test 1.2300 next [Video]

GBP/USD retains upswing but needs more backing [Video]
GBPUSD has been stagnant around the 1.2235 barrier for two days, hindered by the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the resistance line from July. Encouragingly, the technical indicators keep pointing upwards, with the RSI further distancing itself from its 30 oversold region and the MACD recovering above its red signal line. On the other hand, the stochastic oscillator is crawling into the overbought territory, signaling the bears might be around the corner. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could test 1.2300 next
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and rose to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.2250 after spending the Asian session in a tight channel near 1.2200 on Tuesday.
The positive shift seen in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand early Tuesday and helps GBP/USD stretch higher. At the time of press, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 1.5% on the day and US stock index futures were rising about 0.2%. A positive opening in Wall Street followed by a risk rally could allow the pair to extend its recovery in the second half of the day. Read more...
Pound Sterling refreshes two-week high as market sentiment improves
The Pound Sterling (GBP) stabilizes after recovering from a six-month low as market sentiment improves and Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Katherine Mann calls for a more aggressive approach to bring down inflation to 2%. Last week, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said he expected inflation to decline to or below 5% by year-end, but added that he doesn’t promise the achievement of price stability in a timely manner.
The UK manufacturing and construction sectors are bearing the brunt of higher interest rates. UK’s factory activity has been contracting, with the PMI gauge coming in below the 50.0 threshold for a long period. Read more ...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2244
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2265
|Daily SMA50
|1.2505
|Daily SMA100
|1.2605
|Daily SMA200
|1.244
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2244
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2163
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2262
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2037
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2186
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2267
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2296
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2349
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
