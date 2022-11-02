GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar's reaction to Fed to drive the pair's action
GBP/USD has been moving sideways at around 1.1500 following Tuesday's choppy action as markets prepare to readjust on the US Federal Reserve's policy decisions.
The higher-than-expected September JOLTS Job Openings data and the ISM's slightly upbeat Manufacturing PMI survey for October helped the dollar to shake off the bearish pressure on Tuesday, not allowing GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. Read more...
GBP/USD could test 1.1300 on a dovish BoE – ING
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.15. But a USD-positive FOMC and a dovish surprise by the Bank of England (BoE) could drag cable down to 1.13, economists at ING report.
“We continue to highlight the risk of a dovish surprise (50 bps hike) by the BoE tomorrow. The combination of a USD-positive FOMC and a GBP-negative BoE means cable could test 1.1300 by the end of the week.” Read more...
GBP/USD: A move to 1.12 is possible if BoE only hikes 50 bps – Credit Suisse
Key to near-term GBP direction is Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) rate decision. If it reverts to type with only a 50 bps rate hike, the pound has a long way to fall, economists at Credit Suisse report.
“It’s still possible that the BoE now reverts to type, arguing that it prefers to remain conservative until it has a clear sense of what the new fiscal stance will be. If this results in only a 50 bps rate hike, GBP has a long way to fall, with a move to 1.1200 possible on the day.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1495
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.1484
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1306
|Daily SMA50
|1.1368
|Daily SMA100
|1.1723
|Daily SMA200
|1.2346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1566
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1437
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1425
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1367
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1296
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1554
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1625
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1683
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
