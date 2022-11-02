GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar's reaction to Fed to drive the pair's action

GBP/USD has been moving sideways at around 1.1500 following Tuesday's choppy action as markets prepare to readjust on the US Federal Reserve's policy decisions.

The higher-than-expected September JOLTS Job Openings data and the ISM's slightly upbeat Manufacturing PMI survey for October helped the dollar to shake off the bearish pressure on Tuesday, not allowing GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum. Read more...

GBP/USD could test 1.1300 on a dovish BoE – ING

GBP/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.15. But a USD-positive FOMC and a dovish surprise by the Bank of England (BoE) could drag cable down to 1.13, economists at ING report.

“We continue to highlight the risk of a dovish surprise (50 bps hike) by the BoE tomorrow. The combination of a USD-positive FOMC and a GBP-negative BoE means cable could test 1.1300 by the end of the week.” Read more...

GBP/USD: A move to 1.12 is possible if BoE only hikes 50 bps – Credit Suisse

Key to near-term GBP direction is Thursday’s Bank of England (BoE) rate decision. If it reverts to type with only a 50 bps rate hike, the pound has a long way to fall, economists at Credit Suisse report.

“It’s still possible that the BoE now reverts to type, arguing that it prefers to remain conservative until it has a clear sense of what the new fiscal stance will be. If this results in only a 50 bps rate hike, GBP has a long way to fall, with a move to 1.1200 possible on the day.” Read more...