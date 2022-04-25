Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could suffer additional losses on Wall Street slide

GBP/USD Outlook: No signs of bearish exhaustion yet, remains vulnerable to slide further
The GBP/USD pair witnessed heavy selling on Monday for the third successive day and tumbled to its lowest level since September 2020 during the Asian session. The British pound was weighed down by Friday's disappointing macro data, which indicated that the UK economy is under stress from the soaring cost of living. On Friday, the Office for National Statistics reported that UK Retail Sales volumes fell 1.4% MoM in March and suggested that the expected consumption drag from high inflation might have arrived already. The flash PMI pointed to the biggest loss of momentum for service sector activity since Omicron hit businesses at the end of last year.
On the other hand, the US dollar shot to a more than two-year high amid firming expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting on May 3-4 and hinted at consecutive increases this year. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could suffer additional losses on Wall Street slide
GBP/USD has started the new week under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2700 after having already lost more than 1% on Friday. The dollar outperforms its rivals amid risk-aversion and the British pound struggles to find demand on dismal UK data, causing the pair to continue to push lower. In case buyers fail to defend 1.2700, the next bearish target could be seen at 1.2630.
Following the disappointing UK Retail Sales data on Friday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) reported on Monday that the Manufacturing Optimism Balance fell to its lowest level since April 2020. Moreover, the Expected Domestic Price Balance jumped to its strongest level since 1977, reflecting the slowdown in the activity and rising price pressures. Read more...
GBP/USD plummets to 1.2700 neighbourhood, lowest level since September 2020
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the first half of the European session and dived to its lowest level since September 2020, around the 1.2720-1.2715 region in the last hour.
The pair extended last week's sharp downfall from the vicinity of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and remained under intense selling pressure for the third successive day on Monday. The British pound was weighed down by Friday's disappointing release of the UK Retail Sales and the flash Services PMI. This, along with sustained US dollar buying, turned out to be a key factor that continued exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0089
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.69
|Today daily open
|1.2839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3058
|Daily SMA50
|1.3206
|Daily SMA100
|1.3334
|Daily SMA200
|1.3501
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3036
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2823
|Previous Weekly High
|1.309
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2823
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2763
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2975
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3188
