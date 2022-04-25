Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could suffer additional losses on Wall Street slide

GBP/USD Outlook: No signs of bearish exhaustion yet, remains vulnerable to slide further

On the other hand, the US dollar shot to a more than two-year high amid firming expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation. The bets were reaffirmed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike at the upcoming policy meeting on May 3-4 and hinted at consecutive increases this year.

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound could suffer additional losses on Wall Street slide

GBP/USD has started the new week under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2700 after having already lost more than 1% on Friday. The dollar outperforms its rivals amid risk-aversion and the British pound struggles to find demand on dismal UK data, causing the pair to continue to push lower. In case buyers fail to defend 1.2700, the next bearish target could be seen at 1.2630.

Following the disappointing UK Retail Sales data on Friday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) reported on Monday that the Manufacturing Optimism Balance fell to its lowest level since April 2020. Moreover, the Expected Domestic Price Balance jumped to its strongest level since 1977, reflecting the slowdown in the activity and rising price pressures.

GBP/USD plummets to 1.2700 neighbourhood, lowest level since September 2020

The pair extended last week's sharp downfall from the vicinity of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and remained under intense selling pressure for the third successive day on Monday. The British pound was weighed down by Friday's disappointing release of the UK Retail Sales and the flash Services PMI. This, along with sustained US dollar buying, turned out to be a key factor that continued exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.