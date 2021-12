Pound sterling price news and forecast: GBP/USD could stage a correction before the next leg higher

GBP/USD has rallied into a weekly order block from where some meanwhile consolidation would be expected to unfold in the coming sessions. The following illustrates the W-formation that has been left on the weekly chart which is a reversion pattern. The neckline of the W-formation would be expected to be retested. Read More...

The GBP/USD pair built on the previous day's positive move and gained strong follow-through traction on Wednesday amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. Investors turned optimistic amid reports that the current vaccines may be more effective than first thought in fighting the new COVID-19 variant. Adding to this, news from a South African study suggested reduced risks of hospitalisation and severe disease in people infected with Omicron compared with the Delta strain. This helped ease concerns that the fast-spreading Omicron variant could derail the economic recovery and boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which, in turn, weighed heavily on the safe-haven greenback.

GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level since late November at 1.3388 early Thursday. Easing concerns over tighter Omicron-related restrictions in the UK and some positive Brexit headlines help the British pound attract investors but the technical picture suggests that there could be a correction before the pair can extend its rally.

