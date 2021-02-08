Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could reach fresh multi-month highs

GBP/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 1.3760 resistance
GBP/USD eases from intraday high of 1.3740 to 1.3730 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable keeps its run-up beyond 200-HMA and an upward sloping trend line from Thursday amid bullish MACD.
As a result, the bulls are all trying to re-attack the horizontal hurdle around 1.3757-58, a break of which will eye for the March 2018 peak surrounding 1.3775 and the 1.3800 threshold.
GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls confident on BOE, immunization campaign
The GBP/USD pair kept recovering on Friday, ending the week with modest gains in the 1.3730 price zone, near the almost two-year high set in January at 1.3758. Two main factors provided support to the pound these days. The Bank of England has cooled down expectations for negative rates in its Thursday’s announcement, while the country keeps ramping up its coronavirus immunization campaign. The country expects to give at least the first shot to the entire population by the end of June, while the country plans to have all the vulnerable groups vaccinated this month.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
