Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could go downwards [Video]

GBP/USD: Cable at a seven-week low [Video]

We have been increasingly concerned for the outlook of sterling in recent sessions, and it seems that this concern has been justified. A trend lower has formed over the past two weeks and with a succession of negative candlesticks, Cable has now decisively broken the support of the key April low at $1.2160. This leaves Cable at a seven week low, but more importantly, there is little real support to prevent what could be a significant decline now. During the hugely elevated volatility of the March sell-off and rebound, Cable sliced through previous crucial 2019 support of $1.1957/$1.2020 (which formed during the height of concern over Brexit uncertainty). This is now all that stands between here and the $1.1405 March low. Read more...

GBP/USD Analysis: Could go downwards

During the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate broke the lower line of the falling wedge pattern. During Monday morning, the rate was trading at 1.2110.

Note that the currency pair remains under pressure of the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.2200 area. Thus, some downside potential could prevail in the market, and the pair could decline below the 1.2100 level. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Cable fell to seven-week low on negative rates/trade talks concerns; psychological 1.20 support comes in focus

Cable is consolidating above new seven-week low (1.2074) posted overnight, extending weakness after last week's nearly 2.5% fall. Friday's long bearish candle (the pair was down 1.2% for the day) weighs, as weekly close above pivotal supports at 1.2174/64 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.1409/1.2647 / five-week range low) generated bearish signal on emerge from extended sideways mode and confirmation of a double-top. Comments from BoE's official that the central bank for more options such as negative interest rates and disharmony of UK/EU trade talks, further pressure pound.

