GBP/USD Forecast: Failure to hold above 1.2000 is a bad sign for bulls

GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having closed the previous week slightly above 1.2000. The pair is finding it difficult to regain its traction in the risk-averse market atmosphere and sellers are likely to dominate the price action unless 1.2000 turns into support.

The initial reaction to the upbeat June jobs report from the US allowed risk flows to return to markets on Friday and caused the greenback to lose interest. At the start of the new week, however, market participants seek refuge amid renewed concerns over China imposing coronavirus-related lockdown measures. Read more...

GBP/USD could extend losses to the 1.17-1.18 area on the back of dollar strength – ING

A number of candidates have thrown their hats into the ring as the process to elect the new Conservative Party leader (and future Prime Minister) kicks off. However, the pound is set to shrug off politics as recession fears and potential BoE’s dovish repricing looks more relevant, economists at ING report.

“We expect sterling to be only modestly influenced by the Tory leadership contest, and downside risks stemming from the challenging external environment, a grim domestic outlook and a potential dovish repricing of the Bank of England’s rate expectations look set to remain much more relevant.” Read more...

GBP/USD to suffer a sustained move below 1.1936 for a fall to 1.1500/1.1409 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD closed the previous week above 1.20 but has reversed its course on Monday. The pair is expected to see a clear break below 1.1936, with Credit Suisse’s core technical objective at 1.15/1.14.

“With a top in place in trade-weighted terms and with short-term momentum reaccelerating, we look for a sustained break of the 1.1936 June low in due course. This should then clear the way for further weakness to next support at 1.1861/57 ahead of 1.1775 and eventually 1.1500/1.1409, the bottom of the six-year range and potential long-term trend support stretching back to 1985. Our bias remains to then look for a more important floor to be found here.” Read more...