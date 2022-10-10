Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could easily slide through the 1.1000 support

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.1000 needs to stay intact for sellers to be discouraged
After having moved sideways in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours, GBP/USD has started to push lower in the European morning but erased its daily losses. The US bond markets will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday and participants will keep a close eye on US stocks to assess the risk sentiment in the second half of the day.
The souring market mood on reports of Russia launching missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities in response to the Crimea bridge attack over the weekend helped the greenback gather strength early Monday. The UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen losing 0.8% on the day and the US stock index futures were down between 0.6% and 0.8%. Read more...
GBP/USD could easily slide through the 1.1000 support – ING
Fiscal developments remain key for sterling. Economists at ING expect the GBP/USD to edge lower toward 1.1000 as downside risks remain high.
“UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to attempt a reconciliation with the different groups of the Conservative Party. Markets will keep a close eye on whether this will lead Truss to backtrack on some of her other fiscal views (like a windfall tax on energy firms). Barring truly encouraging news on that front, sterling still looks on a slippery slope.”
“Combining our view for a stronger dollar, we expect cable to easily slide through the 1.1000 support very soon, and to stay on a downward trend into the new year.” Read more...
GBP/USD edges higher after BoE announces additional measures, lacks any follow-through
The GBP/USD pair stalls its recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the 1.1500 psychological mark and attracts some buying on the first day of a new week. Spot prices edge higher through the early European session and climb back above the 1.1100 mark, though lack bullish conviction.
The Bank of England announces a raft of new measures to smooth market functioning, including raising the limit of its government bond-buying scheme from £5B to £10B per day and the Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility (TECRF) to ease the liquidity squeeze on pension funds forced to sell gilts becuase of the market rout following the mini-budget. This, in turn, provides a modest lift to the British pound and assists the GBP/USD pair to rebound over 50 pips from the 1.1050 area, or a one-week low touched last Friday. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid concerns about the UK government's fiscal policy and recession fears. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1066
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1079
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1238
|Daily SMA50
|1.1618
|Daily SMA100
|1.192
|Daily SMA200
|1.2538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1225
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1055
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1496
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0339
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.095
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1184
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1354
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 0.9700 in choppy session
Following the decline witnessed during the European trading hours on Monday, EUR/USD is having a tough time making a decisive move in either direction as it continues to fluctuate at around 0.9700. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the opening bell.
GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure below 1.1100
GBP/USD has failed to stage a steady rebound after BoE announced new support measures on Monday and retreated toward 1.1050. The cautious market mood helps the greenback preserve its strength on Monday with the US Dollar Index clinging to gains near 113.00.
Gold gathers bearish momentum, drops below $1,680
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Monday and trades at its lowest level in a week below $1,680. US bond markets will be closed on Monday but aggressive Fed rate hike bets and risk-aversion continue to boost the USD.
ApeCoin Price: APE price ready for a massive 25% rally or smoke show?
ApeCoin (APE), the native currency of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) metaverse, has recouped its recent losses. Analysts have predicted a 25% rally in the NFT token as large wallet investors resume buying.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Earnings season begins and CPI data the highlight
Another week of huge volatility for financial markets was met with a certain resignation on Friday. Early indications for the week were positive with a massive two-day rally to set things off as the Fed pivot talk once again took centre stage.