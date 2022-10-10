Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could easily slide through the 1.1000 support

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.1000 needs to stay intact for sellers to be discouraged

After having moved sideways in a very tight range during the Asian trading hours, GBP/USD has started to push lower in the European morning but erased its daily losses. The US bond markets will be closed in observance of the Columbus Day holiday and participants will keep a close eye on US stocks to assess the risk sentiment in the second half of the day.

The souring market mood on reports of Russia launching missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities in response to the Crimea bridge attack over the weekend helped the greenback gather strength early Monday. The UK's FTSE 100 Index was last seen losing 0.8% on the day and the US stock index futures were down between 0.6% and 0.8%. Read more...

GBP/USD could easily slide through the 1.1000 support – ING

Fiscal developments remain key for sterling. Economists at ING expect the GBP/USD to edge lower toward 1.1000 as downside risks remain high.

“UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is set to attempt a reconciliation with the different groups of the Conservative Party. Markets will keep a close eye on whether this will lead Truss to backtrack on some of her other fiscal views (like a windfall tax on energy firms). Barring truly encouraging news on that front, sterling still looks on a slippery slope.”

“Combining our view for a stronger dollar, we expect cable to easily slide through the 1.1000 support very soon, and to stay on a downward trend into the new year.” Read more...

GBP/USD edges higher after BoE announces additional measures, lacks any follow-through

The GBP/USD pair stalls its recent sharp pullback from the vicinity of the 1.1500 psychological mark and attracts some buying on the first day of a new week. Spot prices edge higher through the early European session and climb back above the 1.1100 mark, though lack bullish conviction.

The Bank of England announces a raft of new measures to smooth market functioning, including raising the limit of its government bond-buying scheme from £5B to £10B per day and the Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility (TECRF) to ease the liquidity squeeze on pension funds forced to sell gilts becuase of the market rout following the mini-budget. This, in turn, provides a modest lift to the British pound and assists the GBP/USD pair to rebound over 50 pips from the 1.1050 area, or a one-week low touched last Friday. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid concerns about the UK government's fiscal policy and recession fears. Read more...