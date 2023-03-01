Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could drift back to 1.2100 on the slightly softer Dollar

Share:

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to clear 1.2120 to extend rebound

GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed higher toward 1.2100 early Wednesday after having closed in negative territory on Tuesday. 1.2120 aligns as key resistance for the pair and buyers could show interest once this level is cleared.

Although GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and rose above 1.2100 on Tuesday, the cautious market mood in the second half of the day, as reflected by retreating US stocks, made it difficult for the pair to keep its footing. Read more...

GBP/USD could drift back to 1.2100 on the slightly softer Dollar – ING

GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2050. The pair could regain the 1.21 handle today, analysts at ING report.

“Look out for a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey today. Money markets price the Bank Rate at 4.75% into September. Our team thinks that BoE rates will not need to be hiked that far, yet with inflation staying high for the time being, Governor Bailey may find it too early to disabuse the markets of that pricing.” Read more...

GBP/USD to break past the 1.2450 area post rangebound phase – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD continues to hold support from its 200-Day Moving Average, never mind its key 1.1841 January low. Analysts at Credit Suisse look for the broader risk to eventually turn higher again from here.

“Cable continues to hold support from the 200-DMA at 1.1927 as looked for, never mind the key 1.1841 January low, and we continue to look for this to hold to keep the market trapped in a range of ~1.1850-1.2450.” Read more...