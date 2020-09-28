Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could decline below the 55– and 100-hour moving averages

GBP/USD: Risk-aversion drives traders from the sterling

Sterling has lost all of its summer bounce and is threatening to break back into its immediate post-pandemic range of 1.2300-1.2700. Volatility has been compounded by several fundamental uncertainties. COVID-19 lockdowns, Brexit and resurgent dollar have battered the pound, as FXStreet’s analyst Joseph Trevisani notes.

GBP/USD analysis: Could go upwards

At the end of last week, the GBP/USD exchange rate reversed north from the lower line of the medium-term descending channel.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely some upside potential could prevail in the market, as the currency pair should target the upper channel line located circa 1.2950.

