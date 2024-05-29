Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could correct lower on risk aversion

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could correct lower on risk aversion
GBP/USD continued to push higher during the European trading hours on Tuesday and climbed above 1.2800 for the first time in over two months. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from upbeat data in the American session, however, the pair erased its daily gains. Early Wednesday, GBP/USD moves sideways in a very narrow channel slightly above 1.2750.
The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index improved to 102.00 in May from 97.5 in April, while the Expectations Index rose to 74.6 from 68.8. Assessing the US consumer sentiment survey's findings, "the strong labor market continued to bolster consumers’ overall assessment of the present situation," said Dana M. Peterson, Chief Economist at the Conference Board. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Possible price adjustment before final break through 1.2800 zone
Cable firmed in early Wednesday’s trading after hitting nine-week high on Tuesday (1.2800), but subsequently pulling back on unexpectedly strong rise in US consumer confidence in May, which temporarily inflated dollar.
Broken Fibo barrier at 1.2753 (76.4% of 1.2893/1.2299) reverted to solid support (reinforced by 5DMA, which so far holds dips, however risk of deeper pullback is still present as 14-d momentum turns south from extreme highs and RSI is in sideways mode, just under the overbought zone borderline. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation
EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows
Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.