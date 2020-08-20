Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD could consolidate

GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, Brexit headlines

The GBP/USD pair reversed an early dip to weekly lows and edged higher during the early European session on Thursday. The uptick assisted the pair to recover a part of the previous day's sharp intraday slide around 175 pips from YTD tops. As investors looked past Wednesday's less dovish FOMC meeting minutes, the US dollar struggled to attract any strong follow-through buying amid the uncertainty over the next round of the US fiscal stimulus measures.

Adding to this, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields further collaborated towards capping the upside for the greenback. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that assisted the pair to gain some traction. However, a turnaround in the global risk sentiment extended some support to the USD's relative safe-haven status. Read More...

GBP/USD analysis: Could consolidate

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tumbled to the 200-hour SMA near 1.3100. During Thursday morning, the rate was trading near the given SMA.

From the one hand, it is likely that the currency pair could try to recover within the following trading session. Meanwhile, it is unlikely that the pair could exceed the weekly R2 at 1.3216.

On the other hand, it is likely that the exchange rate could trade sideways between the weekly PP and R1, located at 1.3079 and 1.3152, respectively. Read More...