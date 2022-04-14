Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD correcting the ECB sell-off, BoE will be back in focus

GBP/USD correcting the ECB sell-off, BoE will be back in focus
At 1.3069, GBP/USD is attempting to correct the London sell-off that followed the European Central Bank announcements that sank the euro and enabled the embattled US dollar to bounce back. GBP was caught up in the flows and extended a fall from a high of 1.3146 to a low of 1.3032 on the day. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3117
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.312
|Daily SMA50
|1.3282
|Daily SMA100
|1.3354
|Daily SMA200
|1.353
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3118
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2973
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3167
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2982
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3062
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3021
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2876
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3214
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.331
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound faces stiff resistance at 1.3160
GBP/USD has turned north in the second half of the day on Wednesday and continued to stretch higher after breaking above the descending trend line. If the pair manages to flip 1.3160 into support, it could target 1.3200 in the near term. The dollar came under heavy selling pressure late Wednesday and helped GBP/USD gain traction. Pressured by retreating US Treasury bond yields and the risk-positive market atmosphere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed the day in negative territory for the first time in April. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bullish engulfing generates initial reversal signal
Cable keeps positive tone in European trading on Thursday, following almost 1% advance on Wednesday (the biggest one-day gains since 9 July 2021). Repeated failures to clearly breakthrough 1.30 support resulted in strong bounce that generates of initial signal of a double-bottom formation on daily chart, although stronger advance is still needed to give more evidence of a pattern formation. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under mild pressure as fears boost the greenback
The AUD/USD pair trades in the 0.7410/20 region, under pressure in a risk-averse environment. Higher government bond yields and weak equities reflect mounting inflation-related concerns.
EUR/USD bounces from a fresh 2-year low
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0830, recovering from an intraday low of 1.0756. An on-hold ECB put pressure on the shared currency while higher yields boosted the greenback.
Gold: Fears underpin the bright metal
Gold gave up some ground on Thursday amid the resurgent dollar’s demand, now quoting at around $1,967. The dollar traded with a soft tone throughout the first half of the day, as investors held back ahead of the ECB monetary policy announcement.
Litecoin rebounds but stays below a downside resistance line
LTC/USD entered a recovery mode on Tuesday, but today, it hit resistance at 112.30, staying below the downside resistance line drawn from the high of March 30th. As long as LTC continues to print lower highs and lower lows below that line, we will continue aiming lower.
The Week Ahead: UK retail sales, EU CPI, Netflix and Tesla results
EU CPI, UK Retail Sales, France/Germany flash PMIs, Germany IFO Business Climate, Rio Tinto, Meggitt, American Airlines, Bank of America, Tesla, Netflix, and more