Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD correct higher from one-month lows

GBP/USD consolidating under 1.3750 following day of outperformance

GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3750 mark as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway. The pair rallied from weekly lows in the 1.3670s on Thursday and was the best-performing currency in the G10, though GBP/USD was unable to recover as far as the 1.3750 mark. If USD continues to gain ground, as was the case on Thursday against most of the rest of its G10 peers, a reversal back towards weekly lows is likely.

Overview
Today last price 1.3752
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.3734
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3883
Daily SMA50 1.3829
Daily SMA100 1.3623
Daily SMA200 1.3259
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3746
Previous Daily Low 1.3671
Previous Weekly High 1.4002
Previous Weekly Low 1.3809
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3717
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3688
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3642
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3614
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3763
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3792
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3838

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Corrects higher on a stronger pound

The GBP/USD pair bottomed this Thursday at 1.3669, slightly below Wednesday's low, and then started a significant correction above 1.3700. It moved toward 1.3750 even amid risk aversion and with the US Dollar Index in positive territory. The improvement in talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union helped the pound, that also rose versus the euro. Later, a sharp recovery in Wall Street added support to cable.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

