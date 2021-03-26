Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD correct higher from one-month lows

GBP/USD consolidating under 1.3750 following day of outperformance

GBP/USD is consolidating just under the 1.3750 mark as the Friday Asia Pacific session gets underway. The pair rallied from weekly lows in the 1.3670s on Thursday and was the best-performing currency in the G10, though GBP/USD was unable to recover as far as the 1.3750 mark. If USD continues to gain ground, as was the case on Thursday against most of the rest of its G10 peers, a reversal back towards weekly lows is likely.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3752 Today Daily Change 0.0018 Today Daily Change % 0.13 Today daily open 1.3734 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3883 Daily SMA50 1.3829 Daily SMA100 1.3623 Daily SMA200 1.3259 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3746 Previous Daily Low 1.3671 Previous Weekly High 1.4002 Previous Weekly Low 1.3809 Previous Monthly High 1.4243 Previous Monthly Low 1.3566 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3717 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3699 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3688 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3642 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3614 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3763 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3792 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3838

GBP/USD Forecast: Corrects higher on a stronger pound

The GBP/USD pair bottomed this Thursday at 1.3669, slightly below Wednesday's low, and then started a significant correction above 1.3700. It moved toward 1.3750 even amid risk aversion and with the US Dollar Index in positive territory. The improvement in talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union helped the pound, that also rose versus the euro. Later, a sharp recovery in Wall Street added support to cable.

