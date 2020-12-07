Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to trade with steep losses on the day

GBP/USD finding a firmer footing above 1.3300 as UK seems to back down on IMB

GBP/USD has been gaining ground above 1.3300 in recent trade, recovering back to 1.3350 amid headlines suggesting that the UK could offer to pull the controversial internal markets and taxations bills, both of which violate the EU Withdrawal treaty signed with the EU last December, if a deal can be reached. From the EU’s perspective, the existence of both of these pieces of legislation has tainted negotiations, hence an offer to pull them might help facilitate reaching a deal.

GBP/USD analysis: Trades near 1.3250

During Monday morning hours, the GBP/USD exchange rate dropped to 1.3250 on possible EU-UK trade talks withdrawal.

On the one hand, it is likely that the currency pair could reverse north in the nearest future. In this case the pair could target the resistance area formed by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour SMAs, as well the weekly PP in the 1.3380/1.3435 range.

