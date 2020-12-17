Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to rise on Brexit optimism

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit fish fight may prove buying opportunity, BOE unlikely to rein the bulls

Is 1.36 the next stop for GBP/USD? The trend is undoubted to the upside, yet a short-term correction cannot be ruled out. Brexit continues dominating sterling's trading, overwhelming other developments such as central bank action on both sides of the pond.

Where do talks stand? EU and UK negotiators remain quiet – a positive sign of progress – and also offer fewer leaks from the talks. The picture that is emerging is of substantial progress – if not an outright agreement – on the thorny Level-Playing Field. A breakthrough became possible after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed for alignment mechanism with EU rules. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Continues to rise on Brexit optimism, BoE eyed for fresh impetus

The GBP/USD pair added to this week's strong gains and surged past the key 1.3500 psychological mark amid optimism over the possibility of a last-minute Brexit trade deal. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she saw clear progress in the trade talks with the UK and there is now a path to a Brexit agreement. von der Leyen further added that sometimes it feels like they may not reach a solution on fisheries. Separately, an EU official reportedly said that fisheries remained the main problem in trade talks and that the EU has rejected Britain's offer of phased access to UK waters for the next three years. The comments, however, implied that negotiators have moved forward on other two sticking points of the level playing field and also governance. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the sterling. Read more...

GBP/USD: Weekly close above 1.3514 to mark an important change of trend higher – Credit Suisse

The GBP/USD pair has surged higher for what looks to be a conclusive break above the 2019 high at 1.3514. A weekly close above here should confirm the long-looked-for major base with next resistance seen at 1.3620 next, then 1.3710/20, per Credit Suisse.

“GBP/USD has surged higher for what looks to be a conclusive break above the 2019 high at 1.3514. Assuming we see a weekly close above here, which we see no reason not to, this should confirm the major base we have been looking for from September to mark an important change of trend higher.” Read more...