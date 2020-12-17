Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to rise on Brexit optimism

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit fish fight may prove buying opportunity, BOE unlikely to rein the bulls
Is 1.36 the next stop for GBP/USD? The trend is undoubted to the upside, yet a short-term correction cannot be ruled out. Brexit continues dominating sterling's trading, overwhelming other developments such as central bank action on both sides of the pond.
Where do talks stand? EU and UK negotiators remain quiet – a positive sign of progress – and also offer fewer leaks from the talks. The picture that is emerging is of substantial progress – if not an outright agreement – on the thorny Level-Playing Field. A breakthrough became possible after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson allowed for alignment mechanism with EU rules. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Continues to rise on Brexit optimism, BoE eyed for fresh impetus
The GBP/USD pair added to this week's strong gains and surged past the key 1.3500 psychological mark amid optimism over the possibility of a last-minute Brexit trade deal. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she saw clear progress in the trade talks with the UK and there is now a path to a Brexit agreement. von der Leyen further added that sometimes it feels like they may not reach a solution on fisheries. Separately, an EU official reportedly said that fisheries remained the main problem in trade talks and that the EU has rejected Britain's offer of phased access to UK waters for the next three years. The comments, however, implied that negotiators have moved forward on other two sticking points of the level playing field and also governance. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the sterling. Read more...
GBP/USD: Weekly close above 1.3514 to mark an important change of trend higher – Credit Suisse
The GBP/USD pair has surged higher for what looks to be a conclusive break above the 2019 high at 1.3514. A weekly close above here should confirm the long-looked-for major base with next resistance seen at 1.3620 next, then 1.3710/20, per Credit Suisse.
“GBP/USD has surged higher for what looks to be a conclusive break above the 2019 high at 1.3514. Assuming we see a weekly close above here, which we see no reason not to, this should confirm the major base we have been looking for from September to mark an important change of trend higher.” Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3582
|Today Daily Change
|0.0094
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|1.3488
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3361
|Daily SMA50
|1.318
|Daily SMA100
|1.3107
|Daily SMA200
|1.2759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3435
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3478
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3134
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3505
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3546
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3661
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.