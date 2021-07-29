Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to move higher

GBP/USD reclaims 1.3900 mark post-Powell comments, softer USD
GBP/USD refreshes daily high in the Asian trading session Thursday. The pair extends the previous two day’s gains and recoups the 1.3900 mark. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3908, up 0.07% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback performance against its six major rivals, trades below 92.50, with 0.17 losses. Investors ditched the greenback after Fed left the key rates unchanged to record low and the pace of bond-buying in its latest monetary policy.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3905
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3801
|Daily SMA50
|1.3957
|Daily SMA100
|1.3924
|Daily SMA200
|1.3727
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3911
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3843
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3572
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3885
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.386
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3817
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3929
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3998
GBP/USD analysis: Reaches 1.3900 level
The GBP/USD currency exchange rate managed to pass the resistance of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3835 due to the support of the 55-hour simple moving average. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had reached the 1.3900 mark. The 1.3900 has been keeping the rate down throughout July.
If the rate once again bounces off the July high level at 1.3900, a potential decline could first look for support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 55-hour simple moving average at 1.3835. If these levels are passed, the rate might find support in the 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages.
