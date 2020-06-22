Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to fall away

GBP/USD analysis: Meets resistance
By the middle of Monday's GMT trading hours, the GBP/USD reached and bounced off the resistance of the 55-hour SMA and a 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.2420. In the near term future, the rate is expected to once again make an attempt to pass the support of the monthly simple pivot point at 1.2346.
Afterwards, the rate could trade sideways above the pivot point and below the resistance of the Fibo and hourly simple moving averages. However, if the support of the pivot point fails, the rate could continue its decline and reach for the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.2234. Read More...
GBP/USD: Cable continues to fall away
Having broken the support band of $1.2450/$1.2500, the near term breakdown was confirmed on Friday as Cable continued to fall away. Failing in a pullback to the $1.2450 resistance, the overhead supply proved to be too much and the market fell back once more into the close. With the price pulling below all moving averages again, and coupled with a collection of still corrective momentum signals, we see further legs in this move now. Subsequently, this morning’s early rebound is unlikely to have too much in it before the selling pressure resumes once more. With Stochastics accelerating lower, MACD lines have now bear crossed and RSI is falling in the low 40s, there is still downside potential. Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Risk appetite inflates pound; Tuesday's UK PMI data in focus for fresh signals
Bears pause above the top of daily cloud after falling 1.4% last week, as risk-sensitive sterling advance on fresh risk appetite on Monday. Recovery attempts were so far limited by converged 30/55DMA's (1.2420) as momentum remains negative on daily chart and moving averages are in bearish configuration, but oversold stochastic partially offsets pressure. Friday's marginal close below Key Fibo support at 1.2356 (61.8% of 1.2074/1.2813) was bearish signal as daily cloud is currently thin but will start to thicken and descend further on Wednesday. Read More...
