Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues to back off from Monday highs just under 1.3450 and now trades under 1.3350

GBP/USD knocked by London lockdown/new Covid-19 strain news, but still supported above 1.3300

GBP/USD nearly managed to rally as high as 1.3450 on Monday during the European session morning but has in recent trade backed off and now trades back below the 1.3350 level amid a broad pickup in the US dollar from lows. Hurting the pair in recent trade has been the news that a new variant of Covid-19 is spreading in London and the city was confirmed to be going back into Tier 3 lockdown as a result. But the pair still trades over 100 pips or around 0.8% above its closing levels last Friday of below 1.3250, buoyed by hopes of a Brexit breakthrough as talks rumble on.

Read more...

British pound spikes as optimism of a Brexit deal rises

The British pound rallied today as traders turned optimistic about a Brexit deal. That happened after Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen committed to negotiating to the “bitter end.” The two asked their negotiators to keep working on a deal, meaning that the process could go on until 31 December, the ultimate deadline. According to media reports, the EU has made some concessions about adding “lightning tariffs” in case the UK went against parts of the deal. Analysts believe that the two sides will ultimately reach a deal because of the dire consequences of having no deal.

Read more...