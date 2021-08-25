Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues sideways trading

GBP/USD Forecast: Strong resistance and US data set to sink sterling
The heat of summer seems to have melted cable's impressive recovery – or probably a reassessment of the dollar's decline. Can sterling find its feet and resume its gains? Not so fast.
The greenback has come under pressure due to a mix of profit-taking on dollar shorts and to signs that the US Delta covid wave is peaking. The pace of new infections seems to have moderated – a 28% 14-day increase rate rather than triple digits – and that may positively impact the economy. The Federal Reserve is also watching. Read more...
GBP/USD analysis: Continues sideways trading
Since the middle of Monday's trading, the GBP/USD has continued to trade between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels. On Wednesday morning, the rate was approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3710 and the 200-hour simple moving average at 1.3740.
A breaking of the resistance of the 1.3750 level could result in a surge to the 1.3800 mark. Note that the 1.3800 level's resistance was being strengthened by the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3805. Read more...
GBP/USD remains below mid-1.3700s, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 40 pips during the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, albeit lacked any follow-through. The pair now seems to have stabilized in the neutral territory and was last seen trading around the 1.3725-30 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3700 mark on Wednesday and is now looking to build on this week's strong recovery move from the vicinity of one-month lows. That said, a modest US dollar strength held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3711
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3827
|Daily SMA50
|1.3831
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.3797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3879
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3602
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3807
