Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continues sideways trading

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Strong resistance and US data set to sink sterling

The heat of summer seems to have melted cable's impressive recovery – or probably a reassessment of the dollar's decline. Can sterling find its feet and resume its gains? Not so fast.

The greenback has come under pressure due to a mix of profit-taking on dollar shorts and to signs that the US Delta covid wave is peaking. The pace of new infections seems to have moderated – a 28% 14-day increase rate rather than triple digits – and that may positively impact the economy. The Federal Reserve is also watching. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD analysis: Continues sideways trading

Since the middle of Monday's trading, the GBP/USD has continued to trade between the 1.3700 and 1.3750 levels. On Wednesday morning, the rate was approached by the support of the 55-hour simple moving average near 1.3710 and the 200-hour simple moving average at 1.3740.

A breaking of the resistance of the 1.3750 level could result in a surge to the 1.3800 mark. Note that the 1.3800 level's resistance was being strengthened by the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.3805. Read more...

GBPUSD

GBP/USD remains below mid-1.3700s, US Durable Goods Orders eyed

The GBP/USD pair rallied nearly 40 pips during the early European session and shot to fresh daily tops, albeit lacked any follow-through. The pair now seems to have stabilized in the neutral territory and was last seen trading around the 1.3725-30 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 1.3700 mark on Wednesday and is now looking to build on this week's strong recovery move from the vicinity of one-month lows. That said, a modest US dollar strength held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair, at least for now. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3711
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3728
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3827
Daily SMA50 1.3831
Daily SMA100 1.3921
Daily SMA200 1.3797
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3748
Previous Daily Low 1.3694
Previous Weekly High 1.3879
Previous Weekly Low 1.3602
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3714
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3699
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3669
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3644
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3753
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3777
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3807

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction

GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

Gold News

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures