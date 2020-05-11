Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continued with its struggle to find acceptance

GBP/USD: Sterling is fundamentally cheap – CitiBank

US economy loses 20.5 million job losses in April and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7%, but it was better than expectation and support USD, limiting GBP’s performance.

GBPUSD hit a low of 1.2266 but failed to test the pivotal neckline at 1.2247 and then regained the interim break area around 1.2355 at the close. We now sees a hammer formation that suggests a real danger of a squeeze higher. Short term resistance may find at 1.2484.

Read more...

GBP/USD Outlook: Prevailing tone on Monday is negative but cable continues to move within four-day range

Bumpy ride for cable at the beginning of the week, as the pair hit session high at 1.2437 (barrier formed by converged 30/20/10/55DMA’s) and subsequently fell to 1.2283 on uncertainty about models of easing Britain’s lockdown, pessimism about UK/EU trade talks and weaker stocks.

Fresh weakness cracked again strong support provided by daily cloud top (1.2309) but so far without clear break lower, keeping the price action within congestion that extends into fourth day.

Read more...