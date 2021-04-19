Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD continued scaling higher for the sixth straight session amid sustained USD selling

GBP/USD analysis: Trades above 1.3915

GBP/USD

On Monday, the GBP/USD started the week with an extension of Friday's surge. Namely, the rate confirmed previous resistance near 1.3800 as support and resumed the surge that started just before mid-day on Friday.

In the near term future, the rate was expected to continue to surge, as it had passed the resistance near 1.3900. Next target for a surge was the 1.3950 level and afterwards, the 1.3967 mark.

Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Hits one-month tops, 1.4000 mark is the next stop for bulls

The GBP/USD pair gained strong follow-through traction for the sixth consecutive day on Monday and jumped to one-month tops, around the 1.3925 region during the mid-European session.

The bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar remained unabated amid expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates lower for a longer period. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that allowed the GBP/USD pair to build on last week's solid rebound from 100-day SMA support, near the 1.3670 area.

Read more...